DM Bravo, Hosein could be available

we start back to train in April,” the Red Force coach explained. “We are back in training next month and we will have some practice games towards the end of the month and then we will select the team and hopefully we will get the combination right.
We have some more players available — Darren Bravo is here and Akeal Hosein might be available for a game before heading back to West Indies duties. Shannon Gabriel is working hard on his fitness to be ready,” Furlonge continued.
In the meantime, Furlonge said he will be doing one-on-work technical work based on the performances from the first two games of the season.
“What we are doing now is having individual players coming out for one-on-one work on the technical aspects of their game to see if we can improve that. Looking back at the little mistakes they would have made in the first two games and trying to analyze and see how we can correct those problems going into the next three games,” he explained.
In terms of T&T’s chances of lifting the trophy this season, Furlonge said: “We have a good opportunity to win the title. We are only behind on fast bowling points. We have three top fast-bowlers but (off-spinner) Bryan Charles has been bowling well and he has taken the majority of the wickets for us so far. We will work around it. As we would have discussed with the team, once we win all our matches, we won’t have an issue with the bonus points.”
Fast bowler Anderson Phillip is the leading wicket-taker after two matches with 12 scalps while Charles has 11 and leg-spinner Imran Khan has ten.
Meanwhile, CWI’s director of cricket Jimmy Adams welcomed the return of the four-day format and reiterated this competition plays a critical role in the player-development pathway.
“The resumption of the West Indies Champions, our regional four-day competition, has been good to see. While we cannot recover the two years lost to the Covid-19 pandemic, we can now re-start critical aspects of our development pathway that depended on this tournament. I’m especially pleased for all the players and support staff that have had to put their own development on hold during the enforced break,” said Adams.
For the ongoing tournament, each squad will consist of 15 players due to the Covid-19 pandemic. CWI is also implementing a special “player loan” system to try to ensure that each team will be able to complete their fixtures. If a team has a player(s) ruled out due to a positive Ccovid-19 result, they can request to use a player(s) from another team and/or from a pool of locally registered reserve players