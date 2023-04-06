DO BETTER, FOLKS

Provisional approval has been granted by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development to facilitate Trinidad and Tobago’s participation at the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa, participation of T&T youth teams in regional Cricket West Indies youth tournaments and the Under-20 women’s football team’s participation in the CONCACAF Under-20 qualifiers in Curacao from April 14-23.
These were among the revelations made by presidents of National Governing Bodies (NGBs) at a presentation exercise yesterday at the Ato Boldon stadium Couva. There, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs revealed that some TT$2m had already been submitted to NGBs in 2022 and 2023 to facilitate T&T’s participation in regional and international sporting events.
But even while confirming her ministry’s continued commitment to sport development, Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development challenged the NGBs to improve in many areas, especially administration.
“We usually call for your yearly plans in the month of June. So, I hope you have already started to plan and already started budgeting and remember to keep women and girls and rural communities as a part of your proposals to be submitted for the upcoming fiscal year,” Cudjoe stated.
The Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT), the sport ministry’s funding arm, is responsible for the disbursement of funding directly to the 15 NGBs under its purview. Cudjoe cautioned NGBs to cease the practice of applying to SporTT for last-minute funding.
“When a national governing body applies for funding, even if they apply late, they get the liberty of making noise in front the media and we (Sport Ministry) respond because it has now created a national embarrassment,” stated Cudjoe.
The minister said that in operating in this way, NGBs were being prioritised and sometimes unfairly robbing grassroots community groups of funding, despite the latter abiding by the rules and doing equally important work.
Benefiting from the ministry’s funding recently to the tune of TT $195,272.9 was the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, which used the funds to prepare for the Regional Four-Day Championships and the CG United Super 50 tournament.
Likewise, the ministry funded the participation of the national Under-16 netball team at the recent Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Championship and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s participation in two CONCACAf Nations League matches, which encompassed a Miami camp, a Nations League match away to the Bahamas and another match against Nicaragua in Tobago.
Netball Association president Sherry-Ann Blackburn confessed that without the Sport Ministry’s funding, the national Under-16 team would not have competed in Dominica late last month, nor will the senior team at the 2023 netball World Cup between July 20 and August 20.
“The senior team qualified for World Cup and that will take place in South Africa,” Blackburn stated. “Again, we have received provisional funding approval for that tournament, for which we are grateful.”
The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) received $845,816.26) for participation at the Nations League in Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas.
“We have the Women’s CONCACAF Under-20 Championship coming up in just a week and change, and that has also been approved,” TTFA general secretary Amiel Mohammed announced.
Amateur Boxing Association vice-president Reynold Cox was proud to announce that as a result of the ministry’s funding, T&T now had a No. 50 amateur boxing world ranking and that female featherweight Tiana Guy had now risen to No. 8 among the world’s featherweights, as a results of competing in world tournaments, despite her not yet winning a major international medal.
Amateur Boxing got $612,096.88 in funding to compete at the Golden Belt Series in Guadalajara, Mexico and Marrakesh, Morocco and at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi, India.
The T&T Cycling Federation received TT $207,314.42 to participate at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt, and in recent times, the T&T Sailing Association has also gotten TT $118,649.30 for participation in the Orange Bowl International Youth Regatta in Florida, USA.