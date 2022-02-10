Doing it for Deon Lendore

Machel Cedenio

FOND MEMORY: Machel Cedenio, left, Asa Guevara, Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Deon Lendore celebrate Trinidad and Tobago’s victory in the 2019 IAAF World Relays men’s 4x400 metres final at International Stadium Yokohama, in Japan. —Photo: BAHAMAS ATHLETICS/KERMIT TAYLOR

Trinidad and Tobago has a strong tradition in the men’s 4x400 metres relay. Deon Lendore was a pivotal figure in the country’s global 4x4 successes in this generation.

Lendore’s death in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA, last month, has left a void. In 2019, he teamed up with Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio for gold at the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan. Lendore was also an Olympic bronze medallist, a World Championship silver medallist and a World Indoor Championship bronze medallist in the 4x4. He will be missed.

“All 4x4s would have a special meaning in the future,” Richards told the Express, “because Deon was like the cornerstone. He was the oldest out of this younger generation; he was the one we could turn to and put our fears upon; he would help us feel better, he would help us feel confident, and give us that energy needed so we could perform.

“I was talking to Machel recently,” Richards continued, “and I was telling him that with Deon gone, we now have to lead the next generation in the right way, in the right direction, and be that pillar of strength that Deon was for us.”

Richards opened his 2022 campaign on Sunday in New York, USA with victory in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix men’s 400m event in an indoor best 45.83 seconds. Following the win, he paid tribute to Lendore by imitating the deceased athlete’s archer/bow and arrow celebration.

“Deon’s death impacted me very very hard,” said Richards. “He is like a brother to me. My first Carifta medal was on a 4x4 with Deon Lendore. He was like the pioneer for my generation—me, Machel, Asa, the Farinha brothers, Jonathan and Nathan, all of us. He led the way for us.

“To lose someone that important who motivated you all the time, who you could have counted on, who you could have called any time for advice or anything, it was definitely something very hard.”

Richards has entered another phase of the healing process.

“I am dealing with it a little bit better now. When I think about all the good times, all the funny moments, it makes me smile, it makes me laugh. But the sad thing about it is to know that you always have good times when this person is around, and this person isn’t around anymore for you to have any more memories like that. It’s a bitter-sweet feeling.”

Richards is preparing to defend his 200m title at the July 28 to August 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

“I’m working hard this year. Retaining the Commonwealth title is very important. I’m just going to trust in God, trust in the process, trust in training, and keep going forward. I’m off to a good start so this definitely is a confidence booster going into the rest of the season. I hope to stay healthy and be able to retain my title.”

Richards, the 2017 World Championship 200m bronze medallist, is also eyeing the podium at the 2022 World Champs in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

“My expectation for 2022 is to be the best athlete I could be, to be better than I was each and every time I step on the track, and to be a medal contender in every single race ... to be able to finish top-three in every single race that I step into.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIGHT GRIP

TIGHT GRIP

Yannic Cariah and Isaiah Rajah both scored fighting half-centuries yesterday to ensure the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force maintained their advantage over the Jamaica Scorpions on the second day of the West Indies Championship four-day match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

West Indies try for consolation win

A stuttering West Indies will be focussed on “winning the key moments” when they face India in the final One-Day International of the three-match series here today.

The Caribbean side appeared out of their depth, especially batting-wise, in the opening two matches and lost the first by six wickets and the second by 44 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Positive meeting

Positive meeting

Leaders of national governing bodies (NGBs) were pleased with the feedback and clarifications issued concerning the country’s Return To Play policy following a virtual meeting with the Ministry of Sport and Community Affairs and the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT).

Dowrich, Springer sparkle; Volcanoes dominate

Dowrich, Springer sparkle; Volcanoes dominate

Shane Dowrich marked his return to first-class cricket with a half century for the Barbados Pride, but the Windward Islands Volcanoes pair of Preston McSween and Sherman Lewis stole the show again on the second day of the West Indies four-day Championship yesterday.

Doing it for Deon Lendore

Doing it for Deon Lendore

Trinidad and Tobago has a strong tradition in the men’s 4x400 metres relay. Deon Lendore was a pivotal figure in the country’s global 4x4 successes in this generation.

Lendore’s death in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA, last month, has left a void. In 2019, he teamed up with Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio for gold at the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan. Lendore was also an Olympic bronze medallist, a World Championship silver medallist and a World Indoor Championship bronze medallist in the 4x4. He will be missed.

STRONG START

STRONG START

The pace trio of Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip tested the Jamaican bat…