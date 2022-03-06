DOING IT FOR DEON

Jerod Elcock captured the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championship men’s 60 metres title in Kansas, USA, on Saturday.
Elcock stopped the clock at a personal best 6.60 seconds for a comfortable victory in the championship race and in a social media post, he dedicated the win to the late Deon Lendore — his friend and Abilene Wildcats club-mate.
“This one’s for you bro 100. Triple G. Give God Glory!”
In the qualifying round, Elcock finished first in heat four, the Butler Community College sophomore getting home in 6.63 seconds.
Elcock was a non-finisher in his 400m qualifying heat. The 23-year-old sprinter, however, contributed to Butler’s 4x400m silver on the oversized track. Elcock and his team-mates combined for a three minutes, 09.03 seconds run.
Antonia Sealy accumulated 3,678 points for gold in the women’s pentathlon. The Iowa Western Community College freshman was tenth in the shot put with a 12.22 metres throw. Sealy was also tenth in the 60m hurdles in 8.87 seconds.
New Mexico Junior College student Kelsey Daniel produced a 7.70 metres leap to claim silver in the men’s long jump.
Camille Lewis was fifth in the women’s 600m event, the South Plains College athlete getting home in one minute, 34.27 seconds. Lewis helped her school to bronze in the 4x800m relay in 9:29.72.
Cloud County Community College’s Anson Moses finished seventh in the men’s heptathlon with 4,569 points. Justin Guy clocked a personal best 7.85 seconds to qualify third fastest for the men’s 60m hurdles final. In the championship race, however, the South Plains student was disqualified. New Mexico’s Che Saunders was unable to clear 1.94m, the opening height in the men’s high jump.
Sealy’s Iowa Western captured the women’s team title with 160 points. Lewis’ South Plains earned 65 for fourth spot.
Guy’s South Plains accumulated 140 points to finish first in the men’s team competition. Moses’ Cloud County, Elcock’s Butler and Daniel and Saunders’ New Mexico were fourth, seventh and 11th, respectively, earning 48 points, 43 and 29.
At the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Indoor Championships, in South Dakota, Life University’s Iantha Wright grabbed women’s 60m gold in a personal best 7.34 seconds. Florida Memorial University sprinter Shikyla Walcott was 24th overall in 7.74.
Wright finished fifth in the women’s 200m, clocking 23.99 on the oversized track. Walcott was 20th in 25.21. Life finished fifth in the women’s team competition. At the IC4A/ECAC Indoor Championships, in Massachusetts, Jahi Hernandez finished seventh in the men’s 200m. The Columbia University senior clocked an indoor best 21.34 seconds.