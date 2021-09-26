Dominant Duffy

Bermudian Flora Duffy, a wild-card entry, claimed victory over a strong field as she made a successful debut in the Super League Triathlon championship series finale here, Saturday.
It capped a memorable and historic summer for 33-year-old Duffy in which she picked up Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal after winning in Tokyo and a record-equalling third women’s World Triathlon Championship Series title.
“It was my first Super League experience and I didn’t know what to expect,” Duffy said after the race. “But I absolutely loved it.”
Duffy, competing as part of the Cheetahs franchise, dominated the Eliminator format consisting of three rounds of 300-metre swims in the ocean, 1.2-kilometre bike and 800-metre run with a two-minute break in between. Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown finished second with American Katie Zaferes third in the fourth and final event of the series.
Taylor-Brown’s second enabled her to edge compatriot Jess Learmonth for the overall championship title by a single point, having gone into the finale three points adrift of Learmonth, who had won the first three legs of the series.
Taylor-Brown, who won silver behind Duffy as well as gold for Great Britain in the mixed relay in Tokyo, said: “The series victory is bittersweet for me as Jess has been so strong and dominant all series. “It’s hard as we’re such good friends and to be able to race against her, I don’t know, it’s just hard, I’m happy but I wish we could share the title.”
Duffy returned to competitive action after a short break and was making her long-awaited debut in the series having been ruled out of her previous scheduled appearance in the event in Jersey in 2018 through injury. “It helped coming in fresh, but the speed was a shock to my system,” she added.
“I grew up in Bermuda so I spent a lot of time in the ocean and I’m used to the surf, so I felt comfortable out there.” Duffy is set to return to Bermuda next month ahead of a one-off national holiday in her honour to mark her Olympic success.