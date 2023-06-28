Dominators, Champions grab Mayaro cricket titles
Living up to their team names, the women and men of Champions and Caution Dominators respectively, took the top prizes as the 2023 bpTT-sponsored AMSF Mayaro Windball Night Cricket Competition came to an exciting close Saturday at the Mayaro Government School Grounds.
Playing in the women’s knockout finals, Untouchables batted first and despite an aggressive approach, disciplined bowling by Champions limited them to 36 all out in eight overs, with three Champions bowlers taking two wickets each.
With Champions batting to win, miserly bowling and tight fielding by Untouchables made the game a challenging one. Reaching midway in the tenth and final over with the score on 36, Patrice Fortune hit a four to take the women of Champions over the line, adding the knockout trophy to their victory in the league competition.
The men took the centre stage in the other fixture on the night, with league winners Caution Dominators facing off against the knockout champions, Just For Kicks, in an exhibition T-10 bash. Choosing to bat first, Caution Dominators posted a challenging 71 for nine, with Keston McLeod scoring a quick-fire 27, and Vijay Rajkumar taking four wickets.
With a Man-of-the-Match performance, Rajkumar top-scored with 25, leading Just For Kicks to the winning line, with team-mate Oakley Marcano smashing a six to take Dominators to 74 for three in just six overs.
Managed by the All Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF) and sponsored by bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) since 1999, this competition sees players from across Trinidad journeying to the south-eastern community to compete.
Explaining their long-standing support for the Mayaro-based cricket tournament was bpTT’s community liaison coordinator, Matthew Pierre.
“It’s always an honour to make this tournament possible, and we recognise that sport has an important part to play in social cohesion and positive guidance. Sport has the power to bring people together, to create a sense of belonging and to foster a healthy, competitive spirit. Every night in Mayaro, this tournament proved that sport has the power to change the world, one community at a time.”
On hand to witness the spectacle of the closing night and prize-giving ceremony were Patrice Charles, assistant director—Physical Education and Sport, Ministry of Sport and Community Development; Akeela Rodriguez, manager of the Mayaro Indoor Sports Facility; and national Under-19 female cricketers and local stars, Aniaya Roberts and Maria La Foucade, who also starred in the tournament.
Elated Champions’ captain, Chantal Emmanuel, celebrated her team’s double victory saying: “It feels amazing to win, and our team comprises home-grown talent from Rio Claro, with the right mix of experienced and youth players. With the high level of play from all teams, we have the confidence to enter other competitions across the country. This competition is top class, and we really must thank bpTT and All Mayaro for making it possible. Even as we celebrate this win, we’re already planning on defending our two titles next year.”
Honour Roll
Men’s Division
1st Place League — Caution Dominators
2nd Place League — Royal Strikers
3rd Place League — Oxford United
1st Place Knockout — Just For Kicks
2nd Place Knockout — Caution Dominators
Most Sixes — Kern Ramdeen (21) (Royal Strikers)
Most Wickets — Peterson Francois (11) (Caution Dominators)
Most Runs Innings — Kern Ramdeen (121) (Royal Strikers)
Most Runs Total — Kern Ramdeen (184) (Royal Strikers)
Best Wicket Keeper — Willis Pegus (House of Marketing Limers)
Best Catch — Willis Pegus (House of Marketing Limers)
Women’s Division
1st Place League — Champions
2nd Place League — Kernaham Rising Stars
3rd Place League — Untouchables
1st Place Knockout — Champions
2nd Place Knockout — Untouchables
Most Sixes — Maria La Foucade (10) (Kernaham Rising Stars)
Most Wickets — Patrice Fortune (14) (Champions)
Most Runs in an innings — Maria La Foucade (69) (Kernaham Rising Stars)
Most Runs Total — Maria La Foucade (146) (Kernaham Rising Stars)
Best Wicket-keeper — Roxan King (Champions)
Best Catch — Reneice Boyce (Kernaham Rising Stars)