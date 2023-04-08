Don’t forsake Tobago

SHAMFA CUDJOE might have said “Tobago is people too” had she not been Minister of Sport and Community Development.
Instead, the Tobago-born minister called on local sporting bodies to include the special needs of Tobago-based athletes when submitting a budget to her ministry for funding of national teams.
“I want to remind you to make your activities truly national in your execution because it is Trinidad and Tobago,” stated Cudjoe when giving the feature address during a funding exercise hosted by the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago, at the National Aquatic Centre, on Thursday.
Tobago athletes have for many years complained of not being able to afford the cost of accommodation, meals and travelling to Trinidad regularly to practise with various national teams.
“When a Tobago athlete is getting ready to make the national team, their expenses are covered by the Tobago House of Assembly,” Cudjoe informed. “But from the time that person makes your national team, it is the responsibility of the national governing body to cover the cost of that national athlete. Whether they were born in Trinidad or born in Tobago, they are now part of the national team.”
Cudjoe told NGBs it was their duty to submit requests for the additional requirements of Tobago athletes and coaches, when they were making requests for funding.
“I face too many challenges with Tobago parents and Tobago Associations, whether it is tennis, whether it is netball, whether it is table-tennis, and I’m asking you as administrators to do your part, and do what is right,” Cudjoe reiterated.
“Process your paperwork, because at the end of the day, the money is not coming out of your pocket,” added Cudjoe, while issuing a directive to national sporting organisations. “Money is coming out of the Ministry of Sport and SporTT. You simply have to submit your paperwork saying, ‘we have this number of Tobago athletes aboard’.”
She further urged national sporting bodies to look beyond just winning medals, to pursue development, and to look at the impact they can make in the lives of young persons. She also urged them to get involved in communities, especially rural ones.
“We call on you to extend your reach beyond what you are doing at your senior team level. How many of you governing bodies have programmes in schools or in rural communities?”
She also noted that NGBs have to work as a driving force for peace in communities as well. “When I go down Carenage and I see the kind of work football groups and the athletes from Carenage are putting in to keep young men off the streets, we at the ministry make a special effort to make that investment in community groups,” Cudjoe declared.
Cudjoe urged NGBs when they are submitting a budget for international funding , to also submit plans for the things that they are doing at community level.
“To promote peace and unity and fellowship in communities, yes, we are funding that too,” Cudjoe lamented. “I am asking national bodies to reach out in communities and see where that help is needed.”
Further, the minister urged NGBs to improve their profile in such a way to attract corporate support. She said that the images of NGBs members in open conflict in the media was not one that would attract sponsorship. Similarly, she referred to conflicts with her ministry as well.
“You know very well you applied for the money late, but you are still getting in the media and carrying on bad, bad, bad,” Cudjoe said. “Which corporate Trinidad and Tobago entity wants to put their money behind that.”
In concluding, Cudjoe challenged NGBs to actively discover and develop young talent and especially for females. “That is my challenge to you today, making opportunity for women and girls. You have some sports that still cannot produce and develop a programme to keep women and girls involved in sport.
“We are called to go out and find the next Alvin Jones. Find the next Joevin Jones. Find the next Tiana (Guy). Who is the next girl coming up that we are investing in? That’s a real challenge. As Jereem Richards ages, and Michelle (Lee) Ahye, who is your next track star?” Cudjoe asked.