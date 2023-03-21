The West Indies couldn’t win a second One-Day match against South Africa.
Disappointing as the four-wicket defeat yesterday would have been for those expecting a 2-0 series win rather than a 1-1 stalemate, yesterday’s outcome was really right in line with the way West Indies teams now play.
Inconsistent play, from inconsistent, ill-equipped players is now the WI cricket status quo. And in the Caribbean, we don’t like to mess with the status quo.
The experience of Ray Ford, who failed in his bid to become president of Cricket West Indies, was therefore highly predictable.
Ray, a writer on West Indies cricket of long standing, was a rank outsider. Not part of the territorial board establishment, or one with WI legend credentials, he didn’t even get on the ballot. So, with Billy Heaven declining to challenge Kishore Shallow for the presidency, Ricky Skerritt’s former vice-president will assume Cricket West Indies’ highest office by default, so to speak.
Ford may not have been the best man to take over the wheel of this listing vessel that is West Indies Cricket. But the cricket-loving public will never know for sure. The outsider was not given due consideration. It was as if a silent code kicked in with cricket people.
That is the sense one gets from some of Ray’s writings — as published in this newspaper — on his attempt to be considered.
Read him again: “My run to lead West Indies cricket began when during the WI-India Test match at Sabina Park in August 2019, I pushed back my ice cream chair and made the grand announcement, so unbearable was the sloven I was seeing below me. Not long after, I went upstairs to the TV/radio quarters got the ear of a former West Indies player and whispered, ‘Let’s team together and overthrow the thing!’
Twenty-nine years before when I was just getting out of business school, Jordan D. Lewis’s Partnerships for Profit had hit bookstores. And my thinking was to form a strategic alliance with a CWI insider or a former West Indies cricketer with currency, to shake the thing up. But alas, it was as if I was talking Greek. ‘I’ll soon be back,’ I remember the former West Indies cricketer sheepishly saying to me. But he never did return, to continue the conversation.
Right there and then, I knew that I was embarking on a journey virtually all by myself.”
He continues:
“On the morning of January 10, 2008 - the first day of a WI-SA Test at the Sahara Stadium in Durban, South Africa, and after a long overnight flight the day before, as soon as I arrived groggy-eyed in the press quarters, a Caribbean cricket commentator saw me and pounced. ‘Ray, join me on-air at lunch time,’ I remember him saying. The same thing happened to me at Kensington Oval last October when I turned up as a guest to watch the BCA Super Cup 50 Over Final that Sunday the 16th. How come these people were so keen to talk to me on-air, and yet during my campaign, none would say a word publicly, on my behalf? In fact, on the preceding Tuesday, I had spent all day preparing for what I thought was an agreed-upon radio interview. But during the program, my phone never rang. Would the host have stood-up Johnny Grave or Dominic Warne?”
One more from him: “I have a record of sending my interest in running for the post to a specific nominator – a CWI director. But yet a few weeks ago, when the said nominator was asked on-air, if he had received any other requests for consideration besides the one from Dr Kishore Shallow, he said no. And to me, that was a mischaracterisation of the truth. Also, on a Caribbean cricket radio programme of February 21 last, when a Guyana-based journalist mentioned my name, the host bolted from the mention, swifter than Usain Bolt could have.”
Taken all together, those anecdotes suggest either that some people didn’t see Ford’s bid as being of any merit, or that they did not want to be associated with a maverick.
I was glad to give Ray the space to have his say; to make his case for how he would try to revive the game in the region. Maybe his bold and sincere attempt would encourage more discourse about a different approach to how WI cricket is both approached and managed. He may motivate others to try.
Make no mistake though, history is showing us that the current set-up is failing the game, regardless of who sits in the hot seat at Coolidge.
However, I suspect the Ray Fords in WI cricket will continue to be kept out of the reckoning.
WI only want to bat a certain way, no matter how often WI keep losing.
So lose WI will.