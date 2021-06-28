DON’T PANIC

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard admitted that his players made some mistakes in Sunday’s loss but insisted that they have identified and dealt with those problems as they gear up for the crucial third T20I against South Africa, bowling off at 2 p.m. today in Grenada.
The Windies fell short by 16 runs chasing 167 for victory and the loss saw South Africa level the series at 1-1 heading into what could be pivotal contest today.
For the Windies, Pollard said their batting in the middle overs was at fault for Sunday’s loss and while he admitted that they should have done better at that crucial stage, from overs 7-12, he insisted that he will not force the players to abandoned their natural instincts and power-hitting strengths.
Instead, he wants his players to play smarter and more intelligent cricket in the middle overs and not to leave the job of scoring the winning runs to the next man coming in. “One of the things we have to guard is against is that we are leaving it to the other person to finish the job. That is one of the continuous conversations we are having; whoever is there, take the team home,” said Pollard.
Looking back at the loss, the Windies white-ball captain said he thought they bowled well to restrict South Africa for 166. “You can’t fault the effort but as I said, that middle phase is where we lost the game and we can foresee it happening in the future as well, but it just to try to minimise how many times it happens to us because you see the firepower we have all the way down,” Pollard noted.
“I don’t want to take away the natural instincts of the individuals but there are also certain individuals posted with the responsibility to do certain things for the team and when you don’t do it for the team, you know you have to be accountable to the team, it is then we have to have some conversations,” he continued.
“As I said, it is there that we lost the game and it is a learning experience as we go along. At the end of the day we are all human and we all make mistakes. Yes, we admit we faltered, but it is not the end of the world. We tend at times to look at negative things rather than think about the positives that have been happening,” Pollard pointed out.
He defended the aggressive approach his players usually take, stating: “The gear in which we bat, I don’t think it is a crime to finish a game in 15 overs and bat the way we did. It is T20 cricket and that’s our strength. It is known that we struggle to rotate strike in the middle period but are we going to compromise our strengths just to fix one part of our game,” contended Pollard.
He added: “It is just a matter of having conversations and trying to come up with the best solutions and having the right personnel at that point in time to do what you are asking.
“In a perfect world, you want to start quickly, consolidate and then finish, but we have to live in the real world and deal with what we have in front of us and there are certain guys trusted with responsibilities to do certain things and we trust that the guys can execute that,” he reasoned. The Windies 13-man squad remains unchanged from the last match.