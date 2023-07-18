‘DON’T PLAY NAMES’

Despite being steamrolled on the third day of the first Test, West Indies head coach Andre Coley said there were periods at Windsor Park in Dominica where the hosts showed their mettle and he is hoping for more of those types of moments when the second Test bowls off at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, tomorrow.
The second Test of the two-match series will mark the 100th red-ball game between West Indies and India, and Coley said his men are ready to rise to the occasion.
Coley said, the players would have gained vital information from the first Test, which they will be using to try and turn their fortunes around.
Asked what they learned from their first encounter against the number one Test side since 2019, West Indies coach said, “There were different stages where we did things well, from a batting standpoint, where we had that good partnership that took care of the first hour and then there was a partnership for about 40-odd in the middle, where we actually played well and defended well and capitalised on loose deliveries. That is the mentality we have to have as a batting unit.”
He said: “Summing up the conditions and working out where our scoring options are going to be and being confident enough to keep out good deliveries,” will be crucial for the Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies outfit, who have made just one change to their squad from the first Test. Number-three batter Raymon Reifer makes way for off-spinner Kevin Sinclair.
The hosts could be forced to make another change to the team, with off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall’s recovery from “chest congestion” still being monitored.
The question about the spin-strength of the visiting team also came up but Coley said the hosts will not be intimidated by names and will play the game in the moment.
Asked about the threat posed by the India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who combined for 17 wickets in Dominica, Coley said: “Obviously they have achieved a lot in the game in all the formats but it is going to be very important for us to play what we actually see.
“We’re not going out there to play names,” he added. “Milestones are important for everyone and we have players in our team as well with opportunities to also create milestones for themselves, so it is really about what happens in the moment and making sure we are confident and we have self-belief in how we want to go about things.”
The Windies coach said self-belief will be “massive” for the hosts.
“Having a clear plan and sticking with it, that’s going to be really important and staying in the moment. As the game unfolds, we are going to be asked different questions and how we respond to the different situations is important but at each stage, if we have clarity about how we want to go about things and then we back that completely while being smart, then there is no reason why we can’t give a good account of ourselves,” Coley added.
He also hinted that pace might be their best bet but insisted that the pitch conditions will dictate the direction the team will go with their final combination.
“When you look at the combinations of both teams, a reference has been made about the number of wickets taken by spin for India. When you look at our bowling attack and our fast bowling, the majority of wickets have been taken by our quicks, so from that standpoint, we have a lot of experience in that department so we will assess the conditions and then make a decision going forward,” said Coley.
“I think based on how it (the first Test) started, I don’t think either team actually knew how it would have played and as the game progressed it unfolded and became a spinning track which as you would imagine, India would be a lot more comfortable with. But we’re going to assess this one and come up with our plans for the second Test.”
He said both teams share a “fantastic history” and that “the West Indies brand is still a popular brand and the world enjoys when we play at our best and, yes, we have had some disappointments in the recent weeks and months, but this is an opportunity for us to be better, review what has gone and just look ahead,” Coley added.