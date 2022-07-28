Dookie beaten in ITF quarters

Jordane Dookie

CAME UP SHORT: Jordane Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE was beaten in the quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Wednesday night in Jamaica.

After taking down a player from the host country 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of the 18 & under competition two days earlier, the Trinidad and Tobago player was beaten 6-0, 6-3 by second-seeded American Athena Rosas in their battle for a place in today’s semifinal.

Dookie was scheduled to return to the court with the assistance of American Meghna Arun Kumar after press time yesterday to tackle fourth seeds Kayla Moore of the United States and Jamaican Alyssa James in the doubles quarters. The 15-year-old lost in the first round of both singles and doubles in the first stage of this two-leg circuit last week in the same country, a few days after being edged in the final of a USTA (United States Tennis Association) event in Florida.

Dookie, who reached the quarters of singles and doubles in an ITF junior tournament for the first time in Guadeloupe a few months ago, will return home after this competition to prepare for three consecutive tournaments at this level in Trinidad, from August 8-27.

The East Zone Triple Crown champ was voted Junior Player of the Year last year and became and first tennis winner of a top junior prize during the First Citizens Sports Awards in March.

Carter aiming to go one better

Carter aiming to go one better

TEAM TTO ace swimmer Dylan Carter will be looking to either replicate or improve on his 2018 silver medal effort when the 26-year-old lines up in the seventh and final heat of the men’s 50m butterfly event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre today from 6:35 a.m. (T&T time).

Gayle joins Patriots for inaugural 6IXTY

Gayle joins Patriots for inaugural 6IXTY

The “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle has joined the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY which gets under way on August 24 at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Gayle, brand ambassador and host for the 6IXTY, will have as some of his teammates some of the biggest names in cricket from across the Caribbean and around the world in this innovative new format.

FRESH START

FRESH START

While the ODI series against India was a one-sided affair, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran is hoping for a better showing in the five-match T20 series bowling off today at 10.30 a.m. at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which will be making its international T20 debut.

The Windies were swept 3-0 by India at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, making it nine losses in a row for Pooran and company in the ODI version. However, the hosts have had better results in the T20 format having defeated Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this month.

Ascension awards on tonight

The battle of the armed forces, pitting the Defence Force against Police FC, will bring down the curtain on the 2022 season of the Ascension Tournament, following which there will be the prize-giving ceremony.

Aubrey, Jomal clash in CONCACAF League

Aubrey, Jomal clash in CONCACAF League

Trinidad and Tobago footballers, defender Aubrey David and midfielder Jomal Williams, both started an gave prominent performances for their new teams as Costa Rica’s Alajuelense and CD Aguila of El Salvador played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF League preliminary round on Tuesday night at the Estadio Juan Francisco Barraza in San Miguel, El Salvador.