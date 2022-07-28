Dookie beaten in ITF quarters

JORDANE DOOKIE was beaten in the quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Wednesday night in Jamaica.
After taking down a player from the host country 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of the 18 & under competition two days earlier, the Trinidad and Tobago player was beaten 6-0, 6-3 by second-seeded American Athena Rosas in their battle for a place in today’s semifinal.
Dookie was scheduled to return to the court with the assistance of American Meghna Arun Kumar after press time yesterday to tackle fourth seeds Kayla Moore of the United States and Jamaican Alyssa James in the doubles quarters. The 15-year-old lost in the first round of both singles and doubles in the first stage of this two-leg circuit last week in the same country, a few days after being edged in the final of a USTA (United States Tennis Association) event in Florida.
Dookie, who reached the quarters of singles and doubles in an ITF junior tournament for the first time in Guadeloupe a few months ago, will return home after this competition to prepare for three consecutive tournaments at this level in Trinidad, from August 8-27.
The East Zone Triple Crown champ was voted Junior Player of the Year last year and became and first tennis winner of a top junior prize during the First Citizens Sports Awards in March.