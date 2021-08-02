JORDANE DOOKIE stunned the top seed when the main draw of the Pelican Cup Junior Tennis Tournament served off yesterday in Dominican Republic.
However, fellow Trinidad and Tobago players Cameron Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph combined to win only one game in their encounters for places in today’s Under-14 quarter-finals of the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) event.
National Under-14 and 16 champion Daniel-Joseph failed to trouble the scorer against Guatemalan Carlotta Balseiro, who had defeated Dookie 5-3, 4-2 to win one of the four round-robin groups the day before.
After all three T&T players had finished second in their round-robin groups to qualify for the main draw, Wong, ranked No. 1 in COTECC, was overwhelmed 6-0, 6-1 by No. 2 seed Nathalie Ramazzini, also of Guatemala.
But the red-hot Dookie booked her place in the quarters with a 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 triumph over Alejandra Cordero, the day after the Costa Rican had only allowed Wong one game in the group stage.
The attacking youngster, who recently dropped eight places to No. 15 in COTECC, is in sparkling form as she won the U-14 title in a United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournament in Florida, USA, last week, after being the silver-medallist in a similar event two weeks earlier.
Daniel-Joseph reached the semis last week after losing to the eventual champ in the second round of the first USTA tournament. Wong did not play in any of those events after competing alongside her compatriots in the leading junior tournament in the COTECC region at the end of June.