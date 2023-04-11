JORDANE DOOKIE will attempt reach her second quarter-final in successive days when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament continues today in the Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval cruised into the last eight in doubles in the 18 & under Grade IV tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over American Ana Avramovic and Hailey Lizano of Ecuador, yesterday.

Dookie had been even more impressive the day before when she brushed aside Miranda Bosch from the host country 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Diva Bhatia of India in today’s ‘round of 16.”

It is the third consecutive 18 & under competition at this level for the 15-year-old, who made it to the doubles quarters of both legs and the last eight in singles in the opening stage of a circuit at home two weeks ago.

Dookie, the 2021 First Citizens Junior Player of the Year, went onto that circuit after capturing a Triple Crown in the Tranquillity Open Tournament, in her first open tournament since she achieved the same feat in the East Zone Classified Tournament last May.

Last year’s nominee for both junior and senior Player of the Year is seeded fourth in doubles and ninth in singles this week.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SEEING IT THROUGH

SEEING IT THROUGH

While Nicholas Pooran’s 62 off 19 balls was crucial in setting up the Lucknow Super Giants’ dramatic one-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League clash on Monday, the former West Indies white-ball skipper lamented the fact that he wasn’t there at the end to see his team over the line.

3 reach ‘Catch’ semis

SEBASTIEN BYNG, Jamal Alexis and Nicholas Ready all advanced to the two singles semi-finals yesterday in the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Chin reigns supreme in ‘Challenge’

Chin reigns supreme in ‘Challenge’

RYAN CHIN and Manuela Rueede emerged winners of the inaugural Sabres Multi-Sport Club San Coco Mountain Bike XC Challenge at the San Juan Estate in Gran Couva, recently.

The field of the Elite four-lap event included Liam Trepte, Josias Velasquez and Eamon Healy-Singh but it was Chin of Breakaway Cycling Club clinching victory with a time of one hour, 39 minutes and 33 seconds. Healy-Singh and Richard Conybear who both represented Tobago MTB Tours finished second and third respectively.

Dougdeen comes from behind

Dougdeen comes from behind

NIRAV DOUGDEEN is the only player from the host country in today’s boys’ 14 & under semi-finals of the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Trinity Cup yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.