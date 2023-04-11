JORDANE DOOKIE will attempt reach her second quarter-final in successive days when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament continues today in the Dominican Republic.
The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval cruised into the last eight in doubles in the 18 & under Grade IV tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over American Ana Avramovic and Hailey Lizano of Ecuador, yesterday.
Dookie had been even more impressive the day before when she brushed aside Miranda Bosch from the host country 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Diva Bhatia of India in today’s ‘round of 16.”
It is the third consecutive 18 & under competition at this level for the 15-year-old, who made it to the doubles quarters of both legs and the last eight in singles in the opening stage of a circuit at home two weeks ago.
Dookie, the 2021 First Citizens Junior Player of the Year, went onto that circuit after capturing a Triple Crown in the Tranquillity Open Tournament, in her first open tournament since she achieved the same feat in the East Zone Classified Tournament last May.
Last year’s nominee for both junior and senior Player of the Year is seeded fourth in doubles and ninth in singles this week.