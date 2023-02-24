Dookie blanked in ITF

JORDANE DOOKIE was stunned in her battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Wednesday night in Guatemala.
After the Trinidad and Tobago player had shocked the No. 3 seed in three sets in the opening round of the 18 & under event two night before, she did not manage to win a single game against Canadian Samilla Jarrah.
Dookie, playing in her first ITF tournament for the season, and American Emma Fulvia Wiesenfeld had been edged 2-6, 6-1, 10/4 by Jarrah and Mexican Hanne Estrada for a place in the doubles quarters on Tuesday night.
T&T’s Sebastien Byng and Juan Morales of the United States also failed to win a match in doubles when second-seeded Venezuelans Roberto Alejandro Leal and Jose Perez defeated them 6-4, 6-2.
Byng had also lost in straight sets in the first round of singles, while his younger brother Zachery and Kale Dalla Costa had failed to advance from the qualifying draw last weekend.
Dalla Costa and Zachery will remain in Guatemala for North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying event for the Junior Davis Cup next week.
The other member of the T&T Under-16 squad is Tobagonian Jordell Chapman.
The pre-qualifying for the Junior Billie Jean Cup, the girls’ equivalent event, will take place simultaneously at the same venue. This country will be represented by Cameron Wong, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Dookie.