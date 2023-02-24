JORDANE DOOKIE was stunned in her battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Wednesday night in Guatemala.

After the Trinidad and Tobago player had shocked the No. 3 seed in three sets in the opening round of the 18 & under event two night before, she did not manage to win a single game against Canadian Samilla Jarrah.

Dookie, playing in her first ITF tournament for the season, and American Emma Fulvia Wiesenfeld had been edged 2-6, 6-1, 10/4 by Jarrah and Mexican Hanne Estrada for a place in the doubles quarters on Tuesday night.

T&T’s Sebastien Byng and Juan Morales of the United States also failed to win a match in doubles when second-seeded Venezuelans Roberto Alejandro Leal and Jose Perez defeated them 6-4, 6-2.

Byng had also lost in straight sets in the first round of singles, while his younger brother Zachery and Kale Dalla Costa had failed to advance from the qualifying draw last weekend.

Dalla Costa and Zachery will remain in Guatemala for North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying event for the Junior Davis Cup next week.

The other member of the T&T Under-16 squad is Tobagonian Jordell Chapman.

The pre-qualifying for the Junior Billie Jean Cup, the girls’ equivalent event, will take place simultaneously at the same venue. This country will be represented by Cameron Wong, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Dookie.

LOCAL BOOST

LOCAL BOOST

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players will return to their respective clubs this weekend for the third round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 1 competition.

The return will be good news for the unbeaten Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 and defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports who will clash in a key fixture at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, today and tomorrow.

Dookie blanked in ITF

Central, South East to clash in U-15 final

Central, South East to clash in U-15 final

Central Zone will face South East Zone in the final of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Tournament after contrasting victories in the semi-finals, yesterday.

In a close game at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, South East edged East by 12 runs to seal their spot in the championship game while at Balmain United Ground, Central whipped North East by 199 runs in a one-sided affair.

At the NCC, South East rallied after losing an early wicket to post a competitive 173 all out after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Pres Sando, Fatima stay perfect in SSCL

Pres Sando, Fatima stay perfect in SSCL

Presentation College San Fernando and Fatima College maintained their perfect records in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership Division yesterday.

Pres San Fernando, led by Riyaad Mohammed’s 113, defeated Shiva Boys’ Hindu College by 262 runs at the Union Hall Ground, while Zachary Siewah’s unbeaten 65 guided Fatima College to a seven-wicket victory over St Benedict’s College at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

RED FORCE STAY HOME

RED FORCE STAY HOME

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will still play their final three matches of the West Indies Championship at home despite a forced change to the original fixtures.

This was confirmed by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath yesterday during the launch of the Price Club Supermarket-sponsored Under-17 Youth Series InterZone tournament at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The final three rounds of the four-day tournament were due to be played in Trinidad next month, however, Cricket West Indies were forced to make a late change due to the unavailability of the Diego Martin Recreation Ground.

Cricket to tackle crime

Two partnerships were forged yesterday at the National Cricket Centre and both were geared towards helping to curb the escalating crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago.