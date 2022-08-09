Nicholas Paul will be eyeing more precious metal and points when the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships take place in Lima, Peru, from today.

Fresh off his combined five medals at the UCI Nations Cup and Commonwealth Games, Paul will be favoured for gold in the sprint and keirin.

However, also in contention for medals in Lima will be keirin specialist Kwesi Browne. who reached the final of the event at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Neither Paul nor Browne competed at this event last year, which was also held in Lima.