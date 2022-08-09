JORDANE DOOKIE and Ella Carrington advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinidad Summer Bowl yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

They are the only players from the host country still alive in singles in the 18 & under competition after all 16 boys and Aalisha Alexis, last year’s Senior Female Player of the year, were sent packing in the first round on Monday.

Alexis was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Hanne Estrada, who came back yesterday to stun top-seeded American Julie Bedard 6-1, 6-2 for a place in today’s quarters.

The 13-year-old Mexican will oppose last year’s Tranquillity Open runner-up Carrington, who did not drop a single game to Laura-Li de Gannes-Malliard in an all-T&T affair.

Dookie, this country’s only seeded player and the winner of the First Citizens prize for Junior Player of the Year last year, took out compatriot Cameron Wong 6-1, 6-3 in the battle of 15-year-olds.

The No. 5 seed, who had lost in the quarters in her last ITF outing in Jamaica two weeks ago, will be up against Fernanda Sandoval after the third-seeded Mexican overwhelmed de Gannes-Malliard’s sister Abigail 6-0. 6-0.

Naomi Mohammed, the 13-year-old daughter of multiple national and “Tranquil” champ Shenelle Mohammed, also failed to trouble the scorer – against sixth-seeded American Emily Meng – in yesterday’s second round.

And the Salina sisters also went down 6-0, 6-0 as Charis was beaten by No.7 seed Simran Makker of the United States, and second seed Sofia Corte Real took care of Bethany.

Charlotte Ready was the other player from the host country in action in singles yesterday and the Tobagonian lost 6-1, 6-2 to fourth-seeded Adelle Osher of Israel.

Today’s quarters will get going at 9 a.m.

