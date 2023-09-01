Dookie claims 4th ITF doubles crown

JORDANE DOOKIE captured her fourth ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior doubles title in five weeks while Kale Dalla Costa struck gold for the first time at this level, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
After lifting the trophy in the first of back-to-back legs of the ITF Junior Circuit in Trinidad last week Friday, Dookie and Barbadian Serena Bryan did it again when they defeated singles finalists Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett of Canada and American Jessica McLean 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in yesterday’s 18 & under title match.
The two had also been triumphant when they played together in the first of back-to-back legs in St Vincent, three weeks ago. Dookie had also captured the title the week prior to that, with the help of Jarvis-Tredgett in St Lucia. And the only tournament that Dookie did not win the doubles title in this series was when she combined with an American and lost in the quarter-finals in St Vicent two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, after coming within two points of securing the boys’ equivalent crown in his very first ITF final last week Friday, fellow Trinidad and Tobago player Dalla Costa and Stefan Correa of United States whipped Sebastien Byng and American Juan Carlos Portilla 6-2, 6-3 in the title match.
It was by far the best performance by national Under-18 and 21 champ Byng in the series since he reached the singles final in St Lucia a month ago.
The 14-year-old Dalla Costa, who reached the semis in doubles alongside compatriot Beckham Sylvester in the second St Vincent leg, made it as far as the quarters for the first time in the series in the final stage on Wednesday.
Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champion Dookie reached the semis in four legs in singles and went down in the quarters in the other—the second stage in St Vincent.
Also, Jarvis-Tregett defeated McLean 7-5, 6-3 yesterday for an incredible fourth straight singles crown, while Dillon Beckles made it two in a row by edging fellow American Correa 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.