Dookie claims 4th ITF doubles crown

Jordane Dookie

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Jordane Dookie, left, and Serena Bryan with their awards after winning their third doubles title in as many tournaments playing together over the last five weeks.

JORDANE DOOKIE captured her fourth ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior doubles title in five weeks while Kale Dalla Costa struck gold for the first time at this level, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

After lifting the trophy in the first of back-to-back legs of the ITF Junior Circuit in Trinidad last week Friday, Dookie and Barbadian Serena Bryan did it again when they defeated singles finalists Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett of Canada and American Jessica McLean 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in yesterday’s 18 & under title match.

The two had also been triumphant when they played together in the first of back-to-back legs in St Vincent, three weeks ago. Dookie had also captured the title the week prior to that, with the help of Jarvis-Tredgett in St Lucia. And the only tournament that Dookie did not win the doubles title in this series was when she combined with an American and lost in the quarter-finals in St Vicent two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, after coming within two points of securing the boys’ equivalent crown in his very first ITF final last week Friday, fellow Trinidad and Tobago player Dalla Costa and Stefan Correa of United States whipped Sebastien Byng and American Juan Carlos Portilla 6-2, 6-3 in the title match.

It was by far the best performance by national Under-18 and 21 champ Byng in the series since he reached the singles final in St Lucia a month ago.

The 14-year-old Dalla Costa, who reached the semis in doubles alongside compatriot Beckham Sylvester in the second St Vincent leg, made it as far as the quarters for the first time in the series in the final stage on Wednesday.

Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champion Dookie reached the semis in four legs in singles and went down in the quarters in the other—the second stage in St Vincent.

Also, Jarvis-Tregett defeated McLean 7-5, 6-3 yesterday for an incredible fourth straight singles crown, while Dillon Beckles made it two in a row by edging fellow American Correa 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CSA confirms series against West Indies ‘A’

FRINGE and emerging players will have an opportunity to impress the selection panel when the West Indies “A” team embarks on a rare tour of South Africa later this year.

Cricket South Africa confirmed yesterday that the Caribbean side will tour for a series of three “Tests” only against South Africa “A” in late November and December.

IN LIMBO

IN LIMBO

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter says he is still undecided as to his participation in the 2023 Pan American Games scheduled for Santiago, Chile, from October 20 through November 5.

A contractual commitment with World Aquatics—the governing body for aquatics globally—for the World Cup Series that concludes in Budapest, Hungary, on October 22, may render unlikely his participation.

Dookie claims 4th ITF doubles crown

Dookie claims 4th ITF doubles crown

JORDANE DOOKIE captured her fourth ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior doubles title in five weeks while Kale Dalla Costa struck gold for the first time at this level, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua

Soupe claims ‘Vuelta’ stage 7

GEOFFREY Soupe came out on top in the predicted sprint finish to win a crash-ridden stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana yesterday.

The French Total Energies rider sped down the left into the final corner with 300 metres to go before out-sprinting Orluis Aular and Edward Theuns, with Australian Kaden Groves finishing in fifth as he tried to win his third stage of the tour.

Athanaze spearheads a ‘Royals’ victory

Athanaze spearheads a ‘Royals’ victory

A fluent 76 from left-hander Alick Athanaze upstaged an equally languid 78 from Shamarh Brooks to lead hosts Barbados Royals to an edifying six-wicket win against Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League on Thursday night.

Triple-gold treat from Blackman

Triple-gold treat from Blackman

With his performances at the Commonwealth Youth Games earlier this month, star TTO junior swimmer Nikoli Blackman has earned the Trinidad Express star of the Month for August.

It was a close-run thing between Blackman and cyclist Nicholas Paul who distinguished him self at the UCI Cycling Track World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland with a silver medal in the sprint. Only five-time World champion Harrie Levreysen of the Netherlands was able to stop Paul.