Dookie climbs to No.4 in COTECC

JORDANE DOOKIE has scored 11 places and landed at No.4 in the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) 14 & under rankings.
The Trinidad and Tobago player had dropped eight places to No.15 in the last couple months mainly because of inactivity.
But Dookie was nothing short of spectacular in the recent two-leg circuit in Dominican Republic and she joined compatriot Cameron Wong in the top five when the rankings were updated on Monday.
Wong is still this country’s highest ranked player, but after spending the last few months at the top of the ladder she slipped two places.
And after being in the top five for the last few months, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph dropped two places to- No7.
The national Under-14 and 16 champion has remained in the top ten after combining with Dookie to reach the final of both tournaments in the series. They captured the title two weeks ago in the Pelican Cup, but the final of the Flamenco Cup was not contested last week Thursday because of rain.
Daniel-Joseph lost in the first round of singles in both tournaments, while after also falling at the first hurdle two weeks, Wong was beaten by Dookie in the “Flamenco” semis.
She also reached the last four in doubles last week, after losing in the final of “Pelican.”
After being the singles runner-up and doubles champ in “Pelican”, Dookie reached both finals again last week, but neither was contested because of rain.
The East Zone Division A Classified runner-up went into the series in tremendous form as she reached the singles final of two USTA (United States Tennis Association) events, winning the title in the second one in Florida three weeks ago.
Dookie has made the final of all four tournaments she contested since reaching the “second draw” semis of JITIC, the leading junior tournament in the region at the end of June in Guatemala. Rain prevented the attacking youngster from going after a fifth doubles crown in succession last week Thursday.
Brianna Harricharan, the other female member of the JITIC team, is this country’s only other player in the girls’ top 70, listed 60th in COTECC.