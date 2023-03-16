Dookie closes in on Tranquil Triple

Jordane Dookie

SOLID: Third seed Jordane Dookie connects with a backhand during her straight-set victory over No. 2 seed Cameron Wong in yesterday’s women’s singles semi-finals of the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

JORDANE DOOKIE is now just one victory away from completing a Triple Crown in the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

The 15-year-old advanced to the women’s singles final yesterday with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over Cameron Wong, the player who had helped her win her first title in the tournament – the doubles crown last week Friday.

Dookie will tackle Ella Carrington for the title when the two-week clay-court tournament concludes tomorrow.

The top-seeded 17-year-old, who went down in the final when the event was last contested two years ago, was a 6-2, 7-5 winner over fellow teenager Charlotte Ready in yesterday’s other semi-final.

The veteran’s (Over-45) semis were also on yesterday’s programme, but Brian Jackson and Richard McLetchie both advanced to tomorrow’s final without having to take the court.

The eighth-seeded Jackson was scheduled to face McCollin Fontenelle, but the top seed had returned to his native St Lucia since Monday.

And Orville Adams, one of the country’s most dominant players of the 1980s, withdrew with injury after two one-sided victories in his first local tournament in over a decade.

The second-seeded McLetchie, who won the title five years ago, has ended up reaching the final without playing a match.

The men’s semis are on from 3.30 p.m. today, but the clash between 2021 champ Vaughn Wilson and United States-based Joseph Cadogan is being considered the “virtual” final.

Their fellow Tobagonian Akiel Duke, who won this title in 2019 and has been a runner-up on four occasions, will come up against two-time champ Chung for the other place in tomorrow’s title match.

