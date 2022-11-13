Dookie competes in ITF tourney in Jamaica

JORDANE DOOKIE will be flying the Trinidad and Tobago flag solo in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament this week in Jamaica.
It was supposed to be a five-member contingent in the 18 & under Grade V tournament, but all four boys — B’Jorn Hall, Kale Dalla Costa and Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery — withdrew.
Dookie has not gotten back on track at this level since she climbed over 1,000 places to around 1,300 in the world in juniors following a three-leg circuit at home in August.
The 15-year-old lost in the first round when she returned in an ITF tournament in the United States a few weeks and suffered the same fate as the No.2 seed last week in Barbados.
However in between, Dookie captured her second USTA (United States Tennis Association) title of the season.
This year’s East Zone Triple Crown champion had an even more successful season last year and was rewarded when she became the first tennis player to capture the Junior Player of the Year prize at the First Citizens Sports Awards.
The Byng brothers were both eliminated in the second round in their first appearance since the Trinidad circuit last week. That Grade V competition was the second consecutive ITF tournament in Barbados and Dalla Costa contested them both.
The left-hander won a match in the Grave IV competition two weeks ago, and also reached the second round last week, but he won two matches this time as he had to come through the qualifying draw.
Dalla Costa, who is ranked second in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), competed in their 14 & under Masters Championship in Mexico two months ago.
Dookie, who had qualified for that prestigious tournament last year, will be seeded this week as she is the fifth highest of the 16 female entrants with world rankings at #1,378. The main draws will serve off today.