Dookie competes in ITF tourney in Jamaica

‘An excellent performance in a tricky chase.’

That is how Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge described his team’s easy seven-wicket victory over the Windward Island Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.

The win saw the defending CG United Super50 champions top Zone A with four wins in six games and it also knocked the Volcanoes out of the tournament.