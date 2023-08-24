Dookie, Dalla Costa in ITF finals

KALE DALLA COSTA advanced to his first ITF (International Tennis Federation) title match and fellow Trinidad and Tobago player Jorane Dookie made it to her third final in four weeks when the Summer Bowl Junior Tournament continued yesterday at National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.
Dookie, who won the doubles title in the first two legs of this circuit before exiting in the semi-finals last week in St Vincent, and second-stage partner Serena Bryan of Barbados, cruised past Americans Kamora Helton and Sydney Wright 6-1, 6-2 in yesterday’s 18 and under semi-finals.
The No. 2 seed will come up against the top seeds in today’s final after Canadians Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett and Aryanah Kahnamoui edged third seeds Dain Lee of Korea and American Aquela Malik 6-4, 4-6, 10/6.
After getting a walkover victory over the second seeds in Wednesday’s quarters, Dalla Costa and American Nicholas Choo whipped No. 4 seeds Chao He of China and Hong Kong’s Lionel Ng 6-4, 6-2.
Top seeds Dillon Beckles and Easton Horricks of the United States recovered from a 6-0 first-set thrashing to nose out third seeds Danesi Baggio of Brazil and American Stefan Correa in the other semi-final.
The 14-year-old Dalla Costa, who reached the doubles semis in the second stage two weeks ago in St Vincent, was edged 6-4 in the third set of the first round by top seed Baggio, who will attempt to capture his third successive singles title when the Grade V tournament concludes today.
After reaching the singles semis of the first three legs, Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champ Dookie squandered a 6-0 lead and was eventually edged 6-4, 7-5 by doubles partner Bryan in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.
The singles finals will take place from 9 a.m., and the doubles title matches will not get going before noon.
The fifth and final leg of the circuit will get going tomorrow with the boys’ singles qualifying draw.