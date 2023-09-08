Dookie, Dalla Costa soar in ITF rankings

JORDANE DOOKIE is the first junior tennis player from Trinidad and Tobago to reach triple digits in the world junior rankings in the last few years.

After several players from this country were involved in five legs of an ITF (International Tennis Federation) Caribbean Junior Circuit until last week Friday, the 16-year-old finds herself at #991 in the world 18 & under junior rankings.

Dookie, who was listed at #1,157 when she played her first tournament in the series in St Lucia in the first week of last month, is among seven girls and 21 boys from this country ranked in the ITF junior rankings.

Ten of them have climbed the ladder, while the other 11 received points for the first time.

Kale Dalla Costa took the biggest leap as as he soared 869 spots to #1,556.

Zachery Byng, who upset the 14-year-old in the Sagicor Junor Tournament in July, leapt 832 places to 2,002, while his older brother Sebastien, marched up 628 places to remain this country’s highest-ranked male junior at #1,449.

Beckham Sylvester, who reached the doubles semi-finals alongside Dalla Costa in the third tournament —in St Vincent— in the middle of last month, is up 611 spots to #2,513, while Nathen Martin is up 525 places to #2,368.

National Under-18 and 21 champ Cameron Wong, who missed the second and third legs in St Vincent, has gone up 642 places to #3,012.

Great Britain-based Luca Shamsi, who only played in two of the five legs, moved up 561 places and the two-time Davis Cup player is now listed at #2,497.

The Ready twins only played in the last two legs in Trinidad and Charlotte moved up 237 places to 2,642 while Nicholas rose 183 spots to 2,536.

Thirteen-year-olds Lilly Mohammed and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith were not ranked before the series but are now listed at #3012 and #3,323, respectively.

Brianna Harricharan (#3,347) and Reina Alexis (#3,834) were also previously unranked, while seven of the 14 ranked boys from this country were not on the computer going into the series.

Tobagonian B’jorn Hall spearheads the list at #2,663, followed by Adrian Jacobs (#2,946), Aaron Subero (#3,170), Jaylon Chapman, Luca De Noon, Deron Dunas (#3,330) and Thomas Chung (#3,697).

Dookie, who climbed more than 900 places to around 1,300 in the world after a three-leg circuit in Tacarigua a year ago, was the top doubles player in the five tournaments as she won the title in four of the legs and reached the quarter-finals in the other.

The Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champ also advanced to the semis in singles four times and the quarters in the other tournament.

After narrowly losing in the doubles final of the first of back-to-back Trinidad legs on August 25, Dalla Costa captured his first ITF title with the assistance of an American to end the series last week Friday.

Sebastien, who reached the singles final in the first leg in St Lucia, lost in the doubles final of the curtain event.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BUMPER WEEKEND

BUMPER WEEKEND

The Trinbago Knight Riders men’s and women’s teams have a big weekend ahead.

For the TKR women, their 3.30 p.m. match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors ladies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba, will see one of those teams qualify for tomorrow’s Massy Women CPL final, in which they will face the Barbados Royals women at the same venue.

Dookie, Dalla Costa soar in ITF rankings

JORDANE DOOKIE is the first junior tennis player from Trinidad and Tobago to reach triple digits in the world junior rankings in the last few years.

After several players from this country were involved in five legs of an ITF (International Tennis Federation) Caribbean Junior Circuit until last week Friday, the 16-year-old finds herself at #991 in the world 18 & under junior rankings.

Fatima, St Benedict’s open SSFL season

LAST SEASON’S two best teams St Benedict’s College and Fatima College will kick off the Premier Division of the 2023 Secondary School Football League when meeting in the annual pre-season exhibition today at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 4 p.m.

‘Road’ Warriors

‘Road’ Warriors

EXPECTING ANOTHER stern test, Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors left yesterday for El Salvador, believing they can get a positive result on the road.

“We’ll be analysing the game and then we’ll be prepared come Sunday,” T&T assistant coach Derek King said after the Soca Warriors won its opening 2023-2024 tier one Group A CONCACAF Nations League match 1-0 over Curacao on Thursday night..

CHAMP NIKOLI

CHAMP NIKOLI

TOP TTO junior swimmer Nikoli Blackman became the most accomplished national at this level when he sprinted to gold yesterday, in the Men’s 50m freestyle at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

Blackman improved on his mentor Dylan Carter’s 50m butterfly silver medal at the fourth FINA World Junior Championships in Dubai back in 2013.

“NATTY” STRIKES

“NATTY” STRIKES

NATHANIEL “Natty” JAMES made a dream debut as Trinidad and stole a late and dramatic 1-0 home win over Curacao in their opening League A match of the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League last night, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.