Dookie, Dalla Costa soar in ITF rankings

JORDANE DOOKIE is the first junior tennis player from Trinidad and Tobago to reach triple digits in the world junior rankings in the last few years.
After several players from this country were involved in five legs of an ITF (International Tennis Federation) Caribbean Junior Circuit until last week Friday, the 16-year-old finds herself at #991 in the world 18 & under junior rankings.
Dookie, who was listed at #1,157 when she played her first tournament in the series in St Lucia in the first week of last month, is among seven girls and 21 boys from this country ranked in the ITF junior rankings.
Ten of them have climbed the ladder, while the other 11 received points for the first time.
Kale Dalla Costa took the biggest leap as as he soared 869 spots to #1,556.
Zachery Byng, who upset the 14-year-old in the Sagicor Junor Tournament in July, leapt 832 places to 2,002, while his older brother Sebastien, marched up 628 places to remain this country’s highest-ranked male junior at #1,449.
Beckham Sylvester, who reached the doubles semi-finals alongside Dalla Costa in the third tournament —in St Vincent— in the middle of last month, is up 611 spots to #2,513, while Nathen Martin is up 525 places to #2,368.
National Under-18 and 21 champ Cameron Wong, who missed the second and third legs in St Vincent, has gone up 642 places to #3,012.
Great Britain-based Luca Shamsi, who only played in two of the five legs, moved up 561 places and the two-time Davis Cup player is now listed at #2,497.
The Ready twins only played in the last two legs in Trinidad and Charlotte moved up 237 places to 2,642 while Nicholas rose 183 spots to 2,536.
Thirteen-year-olds Lilly Mohammed and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith were not ranked before the series but are now listed at #3012 and #3,323, respectively.
Brianna Harricharan (#3,347) and Reina Alexis (#3,834) were also previously unranked, while seven of the 14 ranked boys from this country were not on the computer going into the series.
Tobagonian B’jorn Hall spearheads the list at #2,663, followed by Adrian Jacobs (#2,946), Aaron Subero (#3,170), Jaylon Chapman, Luca De Noon, Deron Dunas (#3,330) and Thomas Chung (#3,697).
Dookie, who climbed more than 900 places to around 1,300 in the world after a three-leg circuit in Tacarigua a year ago, was the top doubles player in the five tournaments as she won the title in four of the legs and reached the quarter-finals in the other.
The Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champ also advanced to the semis in singles four times and the quarters in the other tournament.
After narrowly losing in the doubles final of the first of back-to-back Trinidad legs on August 25, Dalla Costa captured his first ITF title with the assistance of an American to end the series last week Friday.
Sebastien, who reached the singles final in the first leg in St Lucia, lost in the doubles final of the curtain event.