A DAY after earning a bronze medal in her first tournament in her Casely International Tennis Championships, Jodane Dookie was nosed out of a place in the semi-finals when the series continued Wednesday in Florida, USA.
After edging Aoi Wakana of Japan 6-3, 2-6, 10/7 to reach the 14 & under quarterfinals, the Trinidad and Tobago player went down 4-6, 6-4, 10/8 against Canadian Alexie Normandian.
Dookie, who reached final of both USTA (United States Tennis Association) tournaments when she was last in Florida four months ago, was then beaten 4-1, 4-0 in her opening match in the “back draw” by eventual champion Lisa Anzai of Japan.
Compatriot Kale Dalla Costa whipped Emryk Crete of Canada 4-1, 4-2 to reach the boys’ equivalent final, but he then failed to trouble the scorer against an Argentine. The 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champ had gone down 6-0, 7-6 (10/8) against American Edward Roake the day before (Wednesday) in the “round of 16” of the main draw, following a first-round bye.
Both T&T players were beaten by the eventual champs in the semis of their first “Casely” tournament on Tuesday. After defeating Dalla Costa 6-3, 7-5, Bercel Takacs of Hungary did not lose a single to his Mexican opponent in the title match.
There was no playoff for third place in the boys’ event, but Dookie convincingly won two matches for bronze in the girls’ event. Both will be battling in the qualifying draw of the Orange Bowl Junior Championships from tomorrow in nearby Miami.
Gabriella Prince will also be flying the red, white and black flag in the tournament, one of the biggest junior competitions in the world after the four junior Grand Slam events -- Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. The national 12 & under champ is in the qualifying draw of her age group and was scheduled to make her debut in her first two-day “Casely” tournament yesterday.
Also included in the draw are Campbell-Smith sisters, Abba and Em-Miryam, whose brother Yeshowah is in the 14 & under draw, along with Prince’s brother Malcolm.
All four Campbell-Smiths, including seven-year-old Rukha, were involved in the “Little Mo” International in the same region until Tuesday, and Abba secured the 10 & under consolation title. Abba, Gabriella, Dookie and Dalla Costa captured double crowns in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament not long before leaving home last week.