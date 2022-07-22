JORDANE DOOKIE went out at the first hurdle in both singles and doubles in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Tuesday in Jamaica.
The Trinidad and Tobago player was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Katherine Gibbs, who will represent Jamaica in the Billie Jean Cup (formerly Fed Cup) next week.
Dookie, playing in only her third tournament in the 18 & under division at this level, had been edged in the final of a USTA (United States Tennis Association) Tournament in Florida a week earlier.
The 15-year-old, who had played in the 14 & under division of two USTA events and reached both finals last year, came back later yesterday also tasted defeat in doubles as two Canadians defeated her and American Sydney Witherspoon 6-1, 6-2.
B’jorn Hall surprisingly took his chance in this tournament, and after winning just one game in his opening match in the qualifying draw over the weekend, the 13-year-old Tobagonian and his Canadian partner were beaten 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of doubles on Monday.
Dookie, who reached the quarter-finals of singles and doubles in an ITF junior tournament in Guadeloupe a few months ago, will next be seen in three consecutive tournaments at this level in Trinidad, from August 8-27. The East Zone Triple Crown champ was voted Junior Player of the Year last year.