Dookie exits in ITF singles and doubles semis

JORDANE DOOKIE’s doubles win-streak in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Circuit ended yesterday in St Vincent.
After winning the 18 and under title in the first two legs over the last two weeks with different partners, the Trinidad and Tobago player and American Sarah Stoyanov were edged 6-2, 2-6, 10/4 by Canadian Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett and Karolina Lincer of Poland in the semi-finals.
The top seeds had not dropped a single game earlier in the day in their first match together in the first round, postponed from Wednesday night because of rain.
Yesterday was a very busy day for Dookie, who started off by going down 6-3, 6-2 to her second-seeded doubles partner in the semis of singles.
The 16-year-old Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champion had also gone down in the last four in the previous two legs – in St Lucia and St Vincent, respectively.
After sending the No. 2 seed packing in straight sets to reach the last eight of the boys’ equivalent draw, Great Britain-based Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi was beaten 6-4, 6-1 by fifth-seeded Nikolas Kumria on Wednesday night.
The American had just edged T&T’s Kale Dalla Costa 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round.
The 14-year-old Dalla Costa and Beckham Sylvester, who reached the doubles semis in St Lucia, were forced to default to the second seeds in the quarters yesterday.
Zachery Byng and Tobagonian B’Jorn Hall also lost by “walkover” – to the third seeds as this country’s players had to catch a flight back home.
The final two legs will be played in Trinidad, beginning with singles qualifying from tomorrow.