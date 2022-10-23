Dookie finally strikes gold in USA

THE fourth time proved to be the charm for Jordane Dookie.

After losing in the final in her three other outings in USTA (United States Tennis Association) events, the Trinidad and Tobago teenager finally struck gold in the state of Georgia, on Saturday night.

The second seed edged top seed Olivia Pursely 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 10/8 in the 18 & under final of the One Love Tennis Junior Fall Championships.

Dookie began the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph on Friday night, and she was again in commanding form when she came back the following afternoon and only surrendered one game in the semi-finals.

The 15-year-old had been forced to settle for the silver medal when she last competed in a USTA tournament in July, a year after making it to the final, in both 14 & under events she played at this level.

After being out of competitive action for almost two months, Dookie made her return in an ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Atlanta, Georgia, last week.

The East Zone Triple Crown champion went out in the first round of singles and she and her Canadian partner were beaten in the second round of doubles by two Americans who went on to capture their third straight title.

Dookie had previously competed in a three-leg ITF circuit at home in August and soared over 1,000 places in the world junior rankings to around #1,300 by reaching a quarterfinal and semifinal in singles as well as two semis and a final in doubles during the series.

The St Joseph Convent could be a contender for the Junior Player of the Year in the First Citizens Sports Awards again after becoming the first tennis player to receive the prestigious prize following a phenomenal season last year.

Dembele stars in Barca rout of Athletic

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in LaLiga, yesterday.

Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

