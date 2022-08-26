Dookie goes down in ITF final

Jordane Dookie

SETTLING FOR 2ND: Jordane Dookie, left, and American Alexandra Malysheva pose with their plaques after finishing runners-up in doubles in the Trinity Cup at the at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

JORDANE DOOKIE was beaten in her first final at the ITF (International Tennis Federation) level when the curtain fell on the three-leg 18 and under circuit yesterday at the National Racquet Centre.

The leading Trinidad and Tobago player and Alexandra Malysheva failed to penetrate the defensive shield of second-seeded Americans Maria Araoz-Gosn and Olivia Bustos and went down 6-1, 6-1 to the two singles finalists in their battle for the doubles crown in the Trinity Cup.

After crushing the top seeds 6-2, 6-1 in Thursday’s quarter-finals, Dookie and her American partner came back in the night to take down fourth seeds Medha Chandana of the United States and Mexican Hanne Estrada 7-5, 6-3 in the semi-finals.

Dookie was by far the most successful of the players from the host country in the series.

The 15-year-old, winner of the First Citizens prize for Junior Player of the Year last season, had come within five points of the doubles final of the Tobago Carnival Cup last week, after also making it to the semis – alongside compatriot Ella Carrington –when the circuit began with the Summer Bowl the week before.

Dookie became the first T&T player to reach as far as the singles semis in a local ITF tournament in over a decade last week, after failing to close out a 4-0 lead in the deciding set of her quarter-final encounter in the opening leg.

The East Classified Triple Crown champ failed to reach at least the quarters just once in the circuit when she was beaten – by top seed and eventual champ Araoz-Gosn, who at #428, is close to 1,500 places ahead of her in the world in juniors – in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Carrington was next best of the local players as last year’s Tranquillity Open runner-up reached the singles quarters and doubles semis in the Summer Bowl and was forced to default the doubles quarters on Thursday, alongside compatriot Cameron Wong, who made it to the last four in doubles last week.

Tobagonian Charlotte Ready reached the doubles semis in the opening leg and last year’s Player of the Year, Aalisha Alexis advanced to the last eight in doubles two days ago.

Sebastien Byng was the standout local male player, reaching the second round in the last two legs.

Like Araoz-Gosn, Gabriel Porras captured a double crown when the Trinity Cup concluded yesterday.

After the third-seeded Guatemalan edged Lev Seldman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the singles final, he combined with fellow top seed Cesar Mahecha of Colombia to whip Seldman and his American compatriot Esunge Ndumbe 6-1, 6-3 for the doubles title.

Araoz-Gosn was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Bustos in the girls’ final.

