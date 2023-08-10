Dookie goes for another ITF title

JORDANE DOOKIE will attempt to capture her second doubles title in a week, when the curtain falls on the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in St Vincent today.
After taking down the top seeds in straight sets on Wednesday, the Trinidad and Tobago player and Barbadian Serena Bryan whipped Anastasia Ganja of Moldova and New Zealand’s Dallas King-Ehau 7-5, 6-0 in yesterday 18 and under semi-finals.
Dookie lost a three-set singles semi-final on Wednesday, a week after also making it to the last four in the first leg of this circuit in St Lucia.
The 16-year-old went on to capture the doubles title in that Grade IV tournament with the help of a Canadian, who was seeded second again, but lost in the first round, alongside a player from Poland Wednesday.
After straight-set victories over the last two days, Zachery Byng and B’jorn Hall were beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the boys’ equivalent semis by the top seeds from Brazil.
The T&T duo had dismissed a Vincentian pair 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, and then scored a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over No. 4 seeds Adam King and Byng’s brother Sebastien
National under-18 and 21 champ Sebastien, the St Lucia singles finalist, and his Barbadian partner had breezed past a Guyanese combination 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.
After just getting home 6-1, 3-6, 11/9 over a pair of Vincentians in the first round, Adrian Jacobs and Gabriel Jessup of the United States, were far from disgraced in their 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) defeat at the hands of the second seeds in Wednesday’s quarters.
This American pair had brushed aside St Lucia semifinalists, Beckham Sylvester and national under-16 champ Kale Dalla Costa, 6-3, 6-0 in the first round.
Aaron Subero and Ricky Romascindo of Guyana went down 6-1, 6-1 against the No. 3 seeds in the last eight, following a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Paul Croisy of Martinique and T&T’s Nathen Martin.
Dalla Costa, Sylvester, Hall, Jacobs, Martin and Sebastien lost the round of 16 in singles after negotiating the first hurdle, but Zachery went out in the first round.
The third leg of the will serve off at the same venue with the qualifying draws tomorrow and the tour will continue in Trinidad next week Saturday.