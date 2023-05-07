Dookie golden again Nabeel, Moonasar booted out ‘East’

JORDANE DOOKIE captured her third open singles title in a row at home while two of the top three men’s seeds were sent packing in the men’s second round when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament continued yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The top-seeded Dookie overpowered Ella Carrington 6-1, 6-2 to capture the Division A title for the second straight year, after being edged in the final as a 14-year-old in 2021.
It was their second meeting in less than two months in a final, as the 2021 First Citizens Junior Player of the Year had also prevailed in straight sets in the Tranquillity Open in late March.
Dookie ended up capturing a Triple Crown in that prestigious clay-court tournament’, to match her gold medals in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles in this competition last year. But there will be no more titles this time as she is not playing in any doubles events.
Top-seeded national champion Nabeel Mohammed hit every serve underhand and was edged 0-6, 6-4, 10/7 by 14-year-old Kale Dalla Costa in a battle of two players with shoulder injuries for a place in the men’s equivalent quarter-finals.
Third seed Keshan Moonasar, who won the title last year but rarely lives up to his seeding, was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by Barbadian Andrew Thornton.
Second-seeded Richard Chung, last year’s runner-up who also lost in the ‘Tranquil’ final, booked his place in the last eight with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over 2021 national Under-18 champ Ethan Wong.
Akiel Duke, the 2019 ‘Tranquil’ champ and No. 4 seed defeated his former doubles partner Jovani Lewis 6-4, 6-3, while their fellow Tobagonian Vaughn Wilson, the fifth-seeded former national and ‘Tranquil’ champ, took down Nathan Valdez 6-1, 6-2.
And former multiple champ Orville Adams, who returned after over ten years away in ‘Tranquil’ and is now 60 years old, gave national Under-21 runner-up Jamal Alexis all he could handle before being edged 4-6, 6-1, 10/2.
Selected results:
(Division A 2nd round)
K. Valentine bt S. Sylvester 6-2, 6-3
D. De Noon bt A. Crawford 6-2, 6-3