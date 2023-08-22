Dookie in ITF quarters

JORDANE DOOKIE was the only player from the host country to advance to the quarterfinals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Summer Bowl Junior Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The No. 2 seed, who has made it to the semi-finals of the three previous legs of this circuit over the last three weeks, stumbled with a 4-0 lead in the second set before eventually closing out American Kamora Helton 6-4, 6-4.

Dookie’s opponent at 9 a.m. today for a place in tomorrow’s last four of the 18 & under tournament is sixth-seeded Barbadian Serena Bryan, who did not allow 13-year-old T&T player Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith a single game yesterday.

The three other girls from this country who had received byes in the first round and the three boys who had prevailed on Monday to reach yesterday’s round of 16 were all eliminated yesterday.

Eight-seeded national Under-18 and 21 champ Cameron Wong went down 6-3, 6-0, while Reina Alexis and Brianna Harricharan managed two games apice against the players seeded fifth and seventh, respectively.

The three T&T boys went down to seeded players from the United States. Second seed Dillon Beckles accounted for Nathen Martin 6-0, 6-3, while Zachery Byng was defeated 6-2, 6-3 by No. 4 seed Easton Horricks, while Tobagonian Nicholas Ready only managed one game against eight-seeded Stefan Correa.

In addition to her exploits in singles over the last three weeks, Dookie won the doubles title in ther first two legs, and the Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champ and her partner Bryan will play for a place in the semis around noon.

The fifth and final leg of this circuit will also take place in Tacarigua, from Saturday.

