JORDANE DOOKIE will be playing for two A divison titles in the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament this weekend at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The 14-year-old could never have imagined this would be possible less than a week ago when she was not even able to reach her age-group (14 & under) final in the Catch National Junior Championships.
Dookie’s worse loss (to B class player Brianna Harricharan in “Catch) was followed by a hard-fought victory two days later over former top player Trevine Sellier to begin this tournament last Sunday.
The attacking youngster then took down Tranquillity Open runner-up Ella Carrington in both the singles and doubles semis the day after.
After needing a “match tiebreak” to prevail (4-6, 6-2, 10/2) in singles, Dookie and Carlista Mohammed brushed aside Carrington and B class player Kiera Youssef 6-1, 6-1 to advance the doubles title match.
National and “Tranquil” champ Mohammed had been the overwhelming favourite for the singles crown, but she was stunned (7-5, 3-6, 11/9) by “Catch” Under-18 champ Aalisha Alexis not long before in the semis.
The battle for the other place in Sunday’s final is expected to take place on Saturday between second seeds Cameron Wong and “Catch” Under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph against respected junior Zara Ghuran and multiple doubles champ Sellier.
The two-weekend tournament was scheduled to resume tomorrow with the men’s A and B division singles quarters, but one of the two B doubles semis—Adisa Idemudia/Clint Singh vs John Furlong/Jason John—was slotted in at the last minute for 5 p.m. today.
After being only 12 years old when he combined with Nabeel Mohammed to lift the St James Club doubles title two years ago, Nathen Martin is playing with the national champ again.
They are seeded No. 1 in Division A and moved into the semis with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 triumph over Alex Chin and Jerome Ward Sunday, while No. 2 seeds Richard Chung and Kino Francis defeated Saviq Williams and his father Sonny 7-5, 6-4 to get there.
In the other quarters, 2019 “Tranquil” champ Akiel Duke and former respected junior Che Andrews were 7-5, 6-3 winners over Richard McLetchie and Ronald Robinson, and Keshan Moonasar and former top player Seve Day marched past Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery, 6-1, 6-1.