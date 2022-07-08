JORDANE DOOKIE returns to competitive tennis in the United States today. The Trinidad and Tobago player will be participating in the 18 & under division of a USTA (United States Tennis Association) tournament in Naples, Florida, over the next two days.

Dookie first competed at this level a year ago, reaching the final of both 14 & under events, before returning to Florida at year’s end and making a quarter-final and a semi-final in UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) competitions. She was voted Junior Player of the Year and went on to become the first tennis player to cop a top junior prize during the First Citizens Sports Awards.

The highlight of her season was reaching the singles and doubles finals of both legs of a COTECC (Central America & Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under series in Dominican Republic just after her USTA stint. She has shown no signs no slowing down this season.

After reaching the singles and doubles quarter-finals in Guadeloupe in only her second ITF (International Tennis Federation) 18 & under competition in mid-April, Dookie captured all three titles—singles, doubles and mixed doubles—in the East Classified Tournament a few weeks after.

Dookie will probably train in Florida for a few days after this weekend’s tournament before leaving for Jamaica next week to play in an ITF event there, starting the following Monday. The 15-year-old will return home after this one-week competition to prepare for three straight ITF tournaments at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, from August 8.

T&T WOMEN WHIPPED

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women footballers suffered a second successive defeat at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship when beaten 4-0 by Costa Rica last night at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás De Los Garza, Mexico.

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s flying 200-metre record-holder Nicholas Paul just missed out on a medal in the men’s kilometre time-trial at the Tissot International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, last night, placing fourth on his return to competitive action. Paul, the 2019 Pan American Games sprint champion, competing in his first major event since suffering a fractured collarbone from a crash in the men’s sprint semi-final at the Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland, in April, was the second-fastest rider in qualification for the men’s 1km time-trial, earlier yesterday.

Captain Nicholas Pooran has highlighted the importance of trust in his short tenure so far as West Indies white-ball captain, following his first Twenty20 International series win on Thursday.

West Indies easily chased down 164 at the Guyana National Stadium to beat Bangladesh by five wickets and seal a 2-0 win in the three-match series, the opener in Dominica rained off as a no-result last Saturday.

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s younger girls’ squad were crushed in their opening match in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championship last night at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

Jamaica handed Guyana their first defeat of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Jamaica, who lost to the USA on the opening day of the tournament, bounced back with an 18-run, rain-affected, victory to keep their campaign alive.

THE Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament will return after a two-year absence today at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Patrons Tennis Academy have hosted tournaments at Trinidad Country Club for the last 17 years, but the Maraval property was recently sold and this will be their first competition since.