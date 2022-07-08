JORDANE DOOKIE returns to competitive tennis in the United States today. The Trinidad and Tobago player will be participating in the 18 & under division of a USTA (United States Tennis Association) tournament in Naples, Florida, over the next two days.
Dookie first competed at this level a year ago, reaching the final of both 14 & under events, before returning to Florida at year’s end and making a quarter-final and a semi-final in UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) competitions. She was voted Junior Player of the Year and went on to become the first tennis player to cop a top junior prize during the First Citizens Sports Awards.
The highlight of her season was reaching the singles and doubles finals of both legs of a COTECC (Central America & Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under series in Dominican Republic just after her USTA stint. She has shown no signs no slowing down this season.
After reaching the singles and doubles quarter-finals in Guadeloupe in only her second ITF (International Tennis Federation) 18 & under competition in mid-April, Dookie captured all three titles—singles, doubles and mixed doubles—in the East Classified Tournament a few weeks after.
Dookie will probably train in Florida for a few days after this weekend’s tournament before leaving for Jamaica next week to play in an ITF event there, starting the following Monday. The 15-year-old will return home after this one-week competition to prepare for three straight ITF tournaments at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, from August 8.