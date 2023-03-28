Dookie into ITF quarters

Jordane Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE is the only player from the host country to advance to today’s quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) T&T International Junior Classic at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After also winning their first-round matches in the 18 & under competition on Monday, Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi and Beckham Sylvester went down in the round of 16 yesterday.

Seventh-seeded Dookie was in grand form as she produced an array of breathtaking shots to brush aside Canadian Selin Vakalapudi 6-3, 6-1.

But the 15-year-old, who completed a Triple Crown in the Tranquillity Open about two weeks ago, will have her hands full today against Kayla Brianne Moore.

The No. 3 seed was yesterday’s most impressive winner as she allowed dangerous fellow American Tia Messerli just one game.

Meanwhile, Shamsi — who started studies in Britain last August — having sent the boys’ third seed packing the day before, gave it his all again but was eventually edged 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 by Ashton McLeod of Australia.

And Sylvester, who received a “wild card” into the main draw, was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by fifth-seeded Canadian Edward Kruppe, who had allowed Zachery Byng just one game the night before in the first round.

Older brother Sebastien, who like Dookie was seeded seventh, also began his campaign after press time on Monday, and went down 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to Aruban Hugo Fidler.

Jordell Chapman was beaten 6-0, 6-1 by fourth-seeded Canadian David Asenov, while the other Tobagonian “wild card” Jace Quashie was whipped 6-2, 6-1 by Brazilain Stephan Koelle.

However, Nicholas Ready, also playing after press time on Monday, was far from disgraced as he went down 6-4, 7-5 to Canadian Preston Codrington.

Fourteen-year-old Shiloh Walker was overwhelmed 6-0, 6-0 in the girls’ first round, but fellow ITF debutante Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, who turned 13 four months ago, performed creditably in her 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Bahamian Sierra Rodgers.

Nine boys and nine girls from the host country began the Grade V tournament, but only Dookie, Shamsi and Sylvester were able to clear the first hurdle.

First serve today is 9 a.m.

