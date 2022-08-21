Dookie leads T&T in Trinity Cup

JORDANE DOOKIE will lead the challenge of the host country again in the third and final leg of the 18 & under ITF (International Tennis Federation) circuit, which serves off today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After reaching the quarter-finals of singles and semi-finals of doubles two weeks ago in the Summer Bowl, the 15-year-old came within a few points of the doubles final and was the first local player to advance to the last four in singles at this level at home in over a decade, last Thursday, in the Tobago Carnival Cup.
However, Dookie will have to perform even better this week as the Trinity Cup is a Grade IV tournament, while the last two weeks he competed on the lowest on the ITF scale—Grade V.
Ella Carrington, who reached the singles quarters and last four alongside the East Classified Triple Crown champ in “Summer Bowl” will also be flying the red, white and black flag in the draw, as well as Tobagonian Charlotte Ready and Carnival Cup doubles semifinalist Cameron Wong. But Aalisha Alexis, who played unbeaten on hard courts at home last season, withdrew five days ago.
The boys’ main draw is expected to include T&T players Christopher Roberts, Nathen Martin, B’Jorn Hall, Beckham Sylvester and Thomas Chung, while Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery, should get “wild cards” along with Luca De Noon and Kale Dalla Costa.
All seven T&T players—Sylvester’s brother Sebastien, Jace Quashie, Charles Devaux, Callum Koylass, Jaylon Chapman, Shae Millington, Deron Dumas, Wong’s brother Ethan, and Ready’s twin brother Nicholas—failed to advance from the qualifying draw over the last two days.
It will be the first ITF tournament for Dalla Costa, who captured the 14 & under singles and doubles titles in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Carnival Cup last Thursday, after winning the same double in the Sagicor Invitational Junior Tournament the week before in St Lucia.
While there were no players ranked in the top 1,000 in the last two tournaments, two are expected to be in the girls’ draw. Maria Aaroz-Gosn is listed at No. 417, while fellow American Athena Rosas is ranked 573rd.
Dookie, who has only played a handful of ITF tournaments, is the tenth highest on the list of 12 world-ranked females—at No. 2,304. American Esunge Ndumbe is at the head of the boys’ field at #1,066 and 14 of them possess world rankings.
There will also be COTECC competition in the Trinity Cup and the main draws will serve off on the indoor courts today following two days of round-robin group action.
Players from Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St Lucia and a Canadian are competing, along with a local contingent, led by Campbell-Smith siblings, Em-Miryam and Yeshowah. First serve today is 9 a.m.