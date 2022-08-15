JORDANE DOOKIE will have revenge on her mind when the girls’ singles draw of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Tobago Carnival Cup serves off today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Trinidad and Tobago player will oppose No.3 seed Fernanda Sandoval for a place in the 18 & under quarter-finals first up at 9 a.m.
Dookie suffered a heart-breaking defeat to the Mexican in the quarter-finals of first stage of this three-leg Tacarigua circuit, despite leading 4-0 in the final set last week.
Ella Carrington, this country’s other quarter-finalist in the Summer Bowl last week, is the only member of T&T’s leading trio who will not be playing a seeded player. Last year’s Tranquillity Open runner-up will oppose American Sasha Kilgour, while Aalisha Alexis, who played unbeaten on hard courts last year and then spent a few months training in France, will be up against fourth-seeded Canadian Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett.
Tobagonian Charlotte Ready will play No. 2 seed Mejaswini Narala, while top seed Sofia Corte Real of Portugal will oppose Laura-Li De Gannes-Maillard, whose sister Abigail will face another American, Medha Chandana. Jade Des Vignes will also be playing an American, and former national 14 & under champ Cameron Wong will oppose a Colombian in the other first-round matches.
In boys’ first-round action yesterday, Sebastien Byng, who scored two convincing victories over the weekend in the qualifying draw, was the only T&T player to advance to today’s “round of 16.” The 18 & under champ of the recent Sagicor Junior Tournament was leading 6-3, 3-1 when Giancarlo Rosario of Dominican Republic retired and he will tackle fellow qualifier Maximo Calleri of USA around 10.30 a.m.
Top seed Danny Yassine of Canada was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Shae Millington, whose fellow Tobagonian Christopher Roberts went down by the same score against an American player, and Thomas Chung also got two games, B’Jorn Hall and Nathen Martin only managed one game each, as did last year’s national 18 & under champ Ethan Wong, whose conqueror was the No. 7 seed from Australia.
Sebastian Sylvester failed to trouble the scorer, but his younger brother Beckham came within two games of victory in the second set before going down 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Hector Fullone of Britain. There were 16 T&T players in the boys’ draw last week and they were all sent packing in the first round.
After the round-robin groups were concluded yesterday, the main draws of the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under division will serve off on the indoor courts.
First serve is 9 a.m.
The Trinidad and Tobago player will oppose No.3 seed Fernanda Sandoval for a place in the 18 & under quarter-finals first up at 9 a.m.
Dookie suffered a heart-breaking defeat to the Mexican in the quarter-finals of first stage of this three-leg Tacarigua circuit, despite leading 4-0 in the final set last week.
Ella Carrington, this country’s other quarter-finalist in the Summer Bowl last week, is the only member of T&T’s leading trio who will not be playing a seeded player. Last year’s Tranquillity Open runner-up will oppose American Sasha Kilgour, while Aalisha Alexis, who played unbeaten on hard courts last year and then spent a few months training in France, will be up against fourth-seeded Canadian Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett.
Tobagonian Charlotte Ready will play No. 2 seed Mejaswini Narala, while top seed Sofia Corte Real of Portugal will oppose Laura-Li De Gannes-Maillard, whose sister Abigail will face another American, Medha Chandana. Jade Des Vignes will also be playing an American, and former national 14 & under champ Cameron Wong will oppose a Colombian in the other first-round matches.
In boys’ first-round action yesterday, Sebastien Byng, who scored two convincing victories over the weekend in the qualifying draw, was the only T&T player to advance to today’s “round of 16.” The 18 & under champ of the recent Sagicor Junior Tournament was leading 6-3, 3-1 when Giancarlo Rosario of Dominican Republic retired and he will tackle fellow qualifier Maximo Calleri of USA around 10.30 a.m.
Top seed Danny Yassine of Canada was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Shae Millington, whose fellow Tobagonian Christopher Roberts went down by the same score against an American player, and Thomas Chung also got two games, B’Jorn Hall and Nathen Martin only managed one game each, as did last year’s national 18 & under champ Ethan Wong, whose conqueror was the No. 7 seed from Australia.
Sebastian Sylvester failed to trouble the scorer, but his younger brother Beckham came within two games of victory in the second set before going down 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Hector Fullone of Britain. There were 16 T&T players in the boys’ draw last week and they were all sent packing in the first round.
After the round-robin groups were concluded yesterday, the main draws of the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under division will serve off on the indoor courts.
First serve is 9 a.m.