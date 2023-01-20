Dookie nominated for senior, junior awards

JORDANE DOOKIE recently became the first tennis player in a long time to be nominated for both the junior and senior prizes in the First Citizens Sports Awards.

The 15-year-old will actually be defending the junior prize after becoming the first player in the sport to ever win the award during last year’s ceremony – for her accomplishments in 2021.

The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has also nominated Kale Dalla Costa for the junior prize for a second straight year, and Luca Shamsi for Sportsman of the Year.

There were no major senior tournaments on the calendar last year, and after just turning 17 years old, Shamsi won his first three Davis Cup matches when this country staged American Zone Group IV of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament in a decade in early August.

The 2021 Tranquillity Open semifinalist left to begin studies in Great Britain about a week later and he recently won a tournament there. Dookie was included in the field for Sportswoman of the Year thanks to her capturing a Triple Crown in the A Division of East Zone Classified Tournament in May.

The highlight of the season for the St Joseph Convent (PoS) pupil was when she soared more than 1,000 places to finish a three-leg ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Circuit in August in Tacarigua around 1,300 in the world junior rankings.

As a result Dookie was given the nod over Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith -- who finished the season as the third-ranked 14 & under player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) -- by TATT for the junior female nominee.

Dalla Costa enjoyed a tremendous season and finished with a COTECC 14 & under ranking of No. 2, the highest year-end rating by anyone from this country.

The 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champ, ranked #1,852 after just a few ITF tournaments, captured singles and doubles titles in COTECC events in Barbados, St Lucia and Trinidad and as a result qualified and competed in their prestigious Masters Championship in September in Mexico.

Dalla Costa ended the season by lifting the 18 & under trophy in the RBC Junior Tournament at home last month, eight months after he had been forced to default the 16 & under final of the delayed 2021 edition to catch a flight for the competition in Barbados.

No date or venue have been confirmed for the First Citizens Sports Awards, but it usually takes place in February or March.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dookie nominated for senior, junior awards

JORDANE DOOKIE recently became the first tennis player in a long time to be nominated for both the junior and senior prizes in the First Citizens Sports Awards.

The 15-year-old will actually be defending the junior prize after becoming the first player in the sport to ever win the award during last year’s ceremony – for her accomplishments in 2021.

Lowkie shines in Preysal

ANSON LOWKIE was expectedly crowned champion of the Central/South Zone Open Singles Table Tennis Tournament last week Sunday at Preysal Government Secondary School.

The former national top-ten player came from behind to defeat Isa Mohammed 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 in a battle of the top two seeds in the final.

Lowkie shines in Preysal

ANSON LOWKIE was expectedly crowned champion of the Central/South Zone Open Singles Table Tennis Tournament last week Sunday at Preysal Government Secondary School.

The former national top-ten player came from behind to defeat Isa Mohammed 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 in a battle of the top two seeds in the final.

U-17 girls football tourney at Plymouth

Bishops High School will be one of six teams that will take part in the Concept Coaching Under-17 Female One Day Football Competition which gets under way tomorrow at the Plymouth Recreation Ground, in Tobago.

Among the other sides in the competition are Ball Blasters, Cox Football Academy, Black Panthers, RSS Phoenix 1964 FC and Jewels SC. The teams will play each other once and matches will be played over two ten-minutes halves.

Wharfe appointed CEO of league competitions

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has appointed Colin Wharfe as the CEO of the new TTFA men’s league competitions, which will kick off after Carnival.

The TTFA normalisation committee (NC), in conjunction with a FIFA League Development Programme representative, determined the type of profile and characteristics that would be expected of the individual chosen to spearhead this League, previously referred to as the “Elite League.”

WI can do it

WI can do it

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt is very determined to implement the recommendations made by the independent committee tasked with reviewing the West Indies’ early exit from last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.