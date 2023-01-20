Dookie nominated for senior, junior awards

JORDANE DOOKIE recently became the first tennis player in a long time to be nominated for both the junior and senior prizes in the First Citizens Sports Awards.
The 15-year-old will actually be defending the junior prize after becoming the first player in the sport to ever win the award during last year’s ceremony – for her accomplishments in 2021.
The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has also nominated Kale Dalla Costa for the junior prize for a second straight year, and Luca Shamsi for Sportsman of the Year.
There were no major senior tournaments on the calendar last year, and after just turning 17 years old, Shamsi won his first three Davis Cup matches when this country staged American Zone Group IV of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament in a decade in early August.
The 2021 Tranquillity Open semifinalist left to begin studies in Great Britain about a week later and he recently won a tournament there. Dookie was included in the field for Sportswoman of the Year thanks to her capturing a Triple Crown in the A Division of East Zone Classified Tournament in May.
The highlight of the season for the St Joseph Convent (PoS) pupil was when she soared more than 1,000 places to finish a three-leg ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Circuit in August in Tacarigua around 1,300 in the world junior rankings.
As a result Dookie was given the nod over Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith -- who finished the season as the third-ranked 14 & under player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) -- by TATT for the junior female nominee.
Dalla Costa enjoyed a tremendous season and finished with a COTECC 14 & under ranking of No. 2, the highest year-end rating by anyone from this country.
The 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champ, ranked #1,852 after just a few ITF tournaments, captured singles and doubles titles in COTECC events in Barbados, St Lucia and Trinidad and as a result qualified and competed in their prestigious Masters Championship in September in Mexico.
Dalla Costa ended the season by lifting the 18 & under trophy in the RBC Junior Tournament at home last month, eight months after he had been forced to default the 16 & under final of the delayed 2021 edition to catch a flight for the competition in Barbados.
No date or venue have been confirmed for the First Citizens Sports Awards, but it usually takes place in February or March.