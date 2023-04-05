Dookie nosed out in ITF doubles ‘quarters’
JORDANE DOOKIE and her Peruvian partner gave the title favourites all they could handle before they were nosed out in the doubles quarter-finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Trinity Cup Junior Tournament, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.
The Trinidadian and Daniela Rubio were eventually edged 3-6, 6-3, 10/8 by Americans Kayla Brianne Moore and Ligaya Murray, who had combined for the title in the first stage of this two-leg 18 & under circuit.
It was a heartbreaking loss for Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champion Dookie and Rubio, especially since they were leading by a set and a break (3-2), and was also ahead 5/3 in the deciding “match tiebreak.” Two other players from the host country were involved in yesterday’s quarters.
But after Zachery Byng and Nathen Martin whipped their compatriot Jayden Mitchell and Gerald Scotland of Guyana 6-1, 6-2 in the first round on Tuesday night, they only managed one game from top seeds Lucca Pignaton of Brazil and Australian Ty Host.
Byng’s older brother Sebastien, who came within two points of the final of the first leg, and 14-year-old Kale Dalla Costa combined for the first time, and were beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Canadian Edward Cruppe and Michael Major Jr of Bahamas, on Tuesday night.
Jamal Alexis and Beckham Sylvester lost 6-4, 6-3 to a pair from Barbados, while Tobagonians Jace Quashie and Nicholas Ready went down 6-3, 6-1 to two Americans.
And in the first round of the girls’ draw, Cameron Wong, winner of the doubles title in the last two editions of “Tranquil” and Ella Carrington, who lost in the last two singles finals there, went down 6-3, 6-2 to a pair from Great Britain.
Dookie, who had reached the singles and doubles quarters of the first leg, and Ready twins, Charlotte and Nicholas, were the only T&T players to clear the first hurdle in singles, but then all three were eliminated in the round of 16.
Today is semi-final day and first serve is 9 a.m.