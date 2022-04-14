Dookie ousted in two ITF quarters

JORDANE DOOKIE came within two points to reaching the semi-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Guadeloupe yesterday.
After winning the first set 6-3, the Trinidad and Tobago player was deadlocked at five-all with fourth-seeded Kelly Norkor Dowuona in the second-set tiebreak of their 18 and under quarter-final encounter.
However the Canadian went on to level proceedings by taking the next two points and then pulled away to win the decider of the two-and-a-half hour contest 6-1.
It was the third marathon singles match in succession for Dookie, who after losing a three-hour battle in the first round when she made her ITF debut in the Dominican Republic last week, won her opening match here in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday.
The 14-year-old also went out in the doubles quarters yesterday as, after a first-round victory in a match tiebreak, she and Korean Dain Lee were beaten 6-4, 6-3 by top seeds Lilly Piveteur and Nehanda Thomias of France.
Dookie became the first tennis player to ever receive a Junior Player of the Year prize during the annual First Citizens Sports Awards three weeks ago.
After withdrawing from last week’s tournament, Nathen Martin also represented T&T this week, but he went down in the first round of both singles and doubles.