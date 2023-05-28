Jordane Dookie

STEPS UP TO GRADE III LEVEL:

Jordane Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE is competing in the biggest tournament of her career from today in Mexico.

The Trinidad and Tobago player is the only entrant from the English-speaking Caribbean in the 18 & under division of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Central American Regional Championships.

Dookie usually plays in Grade IV and V events, but this one-week competition, better known as JITIC, is a Grade III.

Cesar Cruz of El Salvador is the highest-ranked player at #192 in the world, and there are three others in the top 300.

The girls’ list is not nearly as strong and it is headed by Mexican Natalia Castaneda Guerrero at #364.

The top eight and 13 of the top 16 females are from the host country.

If all the players on the acceptance list take part, Dookie, now listed at a career-high #1,125 will be the 16th and final seeded player.

In her last ITF competition, the 16-year-old made it to the “round of 16” in singles and the final of doubles —with Mexican Fernanda Sandoval, the 12th ranked player in this week’s field— in a Grade IV event in Dominican Republic last month.

Dookie, who captured the singles, doubles and mixed doubles title in the Tranquillity Open in March, went on to retain her Division A crown in the East Clubs Classified Championship a few weeks ago.

The St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain, student was voted Junior Player of the Year at the 2021 First Citizens Sports Awards, and was nominated by the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago for both the junior and senior prizes last year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ARMY MAKE SURE

ARMY MAKE SURE

The clouds and rain resulted in a dull afternoon in some parts. But Defence Force made full use of the bright sunshine in Marabella to confirm their presence in this year’s CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, yesterday.

Brent Sam, Reon Moore and Justin Sadoo gave their side a 3-0 victory over W Connection at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in round 18 action of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, thus confirming Defence Force’s spot in CONCACAF Champions League qualifying.

Gold, silver for Carter in London

Gold, silver for Carter in London

Ace TTO swimmer Dylan Carter continued to rake in the medals on the weekend.

At the AP Race London International meet, Carter picked up gold in the Men’s 50 metres freestyle Super Final Saturday evening.

Carter touched the wall in 22.24 seconds to beat Matthew Richards of Great Britain (22.35) and New Zealander Carter Swift (22,81). Earlier in the heats, Carter was also fastest in 22.23.

Sammy: Common vision and purpose

New West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy has a vision of creating an elite performing team and One-Day International skipper Shai Hope and T20 International captain Rovman Powell are on board with that ambition.

“My mission is to create an elite performing West Indies team,” Sammy told the media during a virtual meeting on Saturday.

Central Sports lift Prem I T20 title

Central Sports lift Prem I T20 title

Derone Davis hit 51 runs off 22 balls while Rayad Emrit grabbed four wickets for 31 runs to lead Central Sports to their second Premiership I T20 title with a 27-run win over PowerGen Penal Sports in the tournament finale on Saturday night at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Bertrand books NCAA ticket

Bertrand books NCAA ticket

Leah Bertrand clocked a wind-aided 11.17 seconds in Florida, USA, on Saturday, to book her ticket to the June 7 to 10 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Bertrand’s 11.17 run earned her fifth spot in the second of three women’s 100 metres heats at the NCAA East Preliminary meet.