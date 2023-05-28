JORDANE DOOKIE is competing in the biggest tournament of her career from today in Mexico.
The Trinidad and Tobago player is the only entrant from the English-speaking Caribbean in the 18 & under division of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Central American Regional Championships.
Dookie usually plays in Grade IV and V events, but this one-week competition, better known as JITIC, is a Grade III.
Cesar Cruz of El Salvador is the highest-ranked player at #192 in the world, and there are three others in the top 300.
The girls’ list is not nearly as strong and it is headed by Mexican Natalia Castaneda Guerrero at #364.
The top eight and 13 of the top 16 females are from the host country.
If all the players on the acceptance list take part, Dookie, now listed at a career-high #1,125 will be the 16th and final seeded player.
In her last ITF competition, the 16-year-old made it to the “round of 16” in singles and the final of doubles —with Mexican Fernanda Sandoval, the 12th ranked player in this week’s field— in a Grade IV event in Dominican Republic last month.
Dookie, who captured the singles, doubles and mixed doubles title in the Tranquillity Open in March, went on to retain her Division A crown in the East Clubs Classified Championship a few weeks ago.
The St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain, student was voted Junior Player of the Year at the 2021 First Citizens Sports Awards, and was nominated by the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago for both the junior and senior prizes last year.