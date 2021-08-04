JORDANE DOOKIE will contest two finals when the curtain falls on the Pelican Cup Junior Tennis Tournament today in the Dominican Republic.
After reaching the Under-14 singles final on Tuesday, the Trinidad and Tobago player booked her place in the doubles title match yesterday.
In fact, all three players from this country involved in this Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) tournament will be doing battle for doubles glory.
After outclassing two players from the Dominican Republic 6-0, 6-0 in the first round on Tuesday, Dookie and national Under-14 and 16 champion Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph defeated top seeds Carlotta Balseiro and Nathalie Ramazzini of Guatemala 6-3, 6-4 in yesterday’s semi-final.
Second seeds Margaux Botran of Guatemala and T&T’s Cameron Wong had advanced to the title match the night before with a 7-5, 6-1 triumph over Costa Rican Alejandra Cordero and Isabel Arango of Colombia.
Dookie will attempt to defeat a third seeded player in succession when she takes the court first thing in the morning (9 a.m.) in the singles final.
After taking out top seed Cordero in the quarter-finals and No. 4 seed Botran in the semis, the unseeded 13-year-old will be up against third seed Balseiro.
It will be Dookie’s third straight singles final.
The A division runner-up at this year’s East Clubs Tournament struck gold in a United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournament in Miami, Florida, last week, after being the runner-up in her very first outing that level two weeks earlier.
Daniel-Joseph also played in the two USTA events—reaching the second round and then the semifinals—but Wong did not.
The three have been out of the country since the middle of June and have spent a significant amount time training in Miami.
They participated in the leading junior tournament in the COTECC region, known as JITIC, at the end of June in Guatemala.
The three will be involved in another COTECC tournament in the Dominican Republic from Saturday.