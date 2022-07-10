JORDANE DOOKIE has beaten two of the top four seeds to advance to the 18 & under final in a Level 4 USTA (United States Tennis Association) Junior Tournament in Naples, Florida.
The 15-year-old was scheduled to play for the Flight B title after press time last night after she came from behind to upset top seed Zoe Dupaty 3-6, 6-3, 10/4 at Sanchez Casal Academy.
It is the third final from as many USTA tournaments for Dookie, who went down in both 14 & under titles matches she contested at this level about a year ago.
Dookie began only her third international 18 & under tournament on Saturday with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Mandy Pinkerton, and then came back to edge the fourth-seeded Harper High 2-6, 6-1, 10/3 in the quarter-finals.
Dookie needed to produce a third straight upset to capture the title last night as the other semi-final featured the second and third seeds. The 2,692nd-ranked junior in the world will leave Florida late this week and head to Jamaica for an ITF Junior Tournament next week. She will return then home after this one-week competition to prepare for three straight ITF tournaments at National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, from August 8.
Dookie, last year’s Junior Player of the Year, has continued to soar this season. After reaching the singles and doubles quarterfinals in Guadeloupe in only her second ITF (International Tennis Federation) 18 & under competition in mid-April, she captured all three titles—singles, doubles and mixed doubles—in the East Classified Tournament a few weeks after.