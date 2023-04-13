Dookie reaches ITF final

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the final of an ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior event for the second time yesterday, in Dominican Republic.
The Trinidad and Tobago player, who chose this Grade V 18 & under competition in Santo Domingo instead of the Catch National Junior Championships, and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval won three matches in straight sets to reach today’s doubles final.
The No. 4 seeds prevailed 6-4, 6-4 in yesterday’s semifinals over Karolina Lincer of Poland and German Lara Isabella Kralus, the conquerors of the second seeds.
Sandoval and Dookie’s opponents in today’s title match will be Nina Costales and Trinetya Vijayakumar, a pair from the United States who edged the top seeds 5-7, 6-2, 10/4, yesterday.
This is the third straight ITF junior tournament for Dookie, who made it to the doubles quarterfinals of both legs of a circuit at home over the previous two weeks and the last eight in singles in the opening stage.
The 15-year-old and her Peruvian partner came within a few points of upsetting the eventual champs from the United States in the last eight in the Trinity Cup last week.
Dookie went into that series after capturing the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at the Tranquillity Open Tournament, her first open competition since completing a Triple Crown in the East Zone Classified Tournament last May.
The 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportswoman of the Year, who exited in the round of 16 in singles this week, had reached her only other ITF final at the end of August last year, losing in doubles at home to a pair of Americans.
Dookie was the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s nominee for both junior and senior Player of the Year last year.