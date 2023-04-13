Dookie reaches ITF final

Jordane Dookie

T&T STANDOUT: Jordane Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the final of an ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior event for the second time yesterday, in Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player, who chose this Grade V 18 & under competition in Santo Domingo instead of the Catch National Junior Championships, and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval won three matches in straight sets to reach today’s doubles final.

The No. 4 seeds prevailed 6-4, 6-4 in yesterday’s semifinals over Karolina Lincer of Poland and German Lara Isabella Kralus, the conquerors of the second seeds.

Sandoval and Dookie’s opponents in today’s title match will be Nina Costales and Trinetya Vijayakumar, a pair from the United States who edged the top seeds 5-7, 6-2, 10/4, yesterday.

This is the third straight ITF junior tournament for Dookie, who made it to the doubles quarterfinals of both legs of a circuit at home over the previous two weeks and the last eight in singles in the opening stage.

The 15-year-old and her Peruvian partner came within a few points of upsetting the eventual champs from the United States in the last eight in the Trinity Cup last week.

Dookie went into that series after capturing the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at the Tranquillity Open Tournament, her first open competition since completing a Triple Crown in the East Zone Classified Tournament last May.

The 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportswoman of the Year, who exited in the round of 16 in singles this week, had reached her only other ITF final at the end of August last year, losing in doubles at home to a pair of Americans.

Dookie was the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s nominee for both junior and senior Player of the Year last year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RARING TO GO

RARING TO GO

With limited opportunities to play red-ball cricket this year, West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva is relishing the chance to go up against the best in the region in the upcoming Headley Weekes series which bowls off next Wednesday in Antigua.

… Flamingos U16s advance

The Flamingos Under-16 team won their second straight game in the Sport and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup, on Wednesday, to qualify for the final of the tou rnament with one game to spare.

The Flamingos, who defeated the Masqueraders by 338 runs in the opening round of the competition last week, continued their good form with the bat, defeating the Hummingbirds by six wickets on Wednesday to secure their place in the final.

Masqueraders in Sport and Culture Fund U19 final

The Masqueraders Under-19 team have secured their place in the final of the Sport and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup following a 62-run victory over the Flamingos Under-19s in their second-round match of the competition at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Wednesday.

Dookie reaches ITF final

Dookie reaches ITF final

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the final of an ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior event for the second time yesterday, in Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player, who chose this Grade V 18 & under competition in Santo Domingo instead of the Catch National Junior Championships, and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval won three matches in straight sets to reach today’s doubles final.

Charles omission unjustifiable

Charles omission unjustifiable

Unjustifiable. That is how Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge described the non-inclusion of off-spinner Bryan Charles for the upcoming Headley Weekes series.

The series is set to feature two teams made up of the top performers from the five-match West Indies Championship season as well as the West Indies Academy.

Riding high

Riding high

REMEMBER these names - Justynne and Jaimie Fletcher - because you’re going to be hearing much more about them in the future.

The sisters are among T&T’s brightest equestrians; just a couple of months after shining at the Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association’s (TTEA) End of Year awards, Justynne, 15 and Jaimie, 12 completed their first competition in Wellington, Florida where they won two first places, two second places and one third place.