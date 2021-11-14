Dookie retains ‘Lease’ title

Jordane Dookie

CHAMPION: Jordane Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE got her revenge and Zara Ghuran barely got home when the curtain fell on the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament, yesterday, at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Dookie took down Ella Carrington 6-0, 7-5 to retain her 18 & under crown after being edged in a deciding “match tiebreak” when they clashed in the semifinals of the Inaugural UTR (Universal Tennis Ratings) Open a few weeks ago.

The second-seeded Dookie had whipped Tobagonian Charlotte Ready earlier in the day in the semifinals, while Tranquillity Open runner-up Carrington marched past Shauna Valentine, who was seeded No. 1 for some strange reason, 6-3, 6-0 for the other place in the title match.

Ghuran, usually in the conversation against the likes of Carrington and Dookie, seemed to have taken the easy way by entering the 16 & under division. But after overwhelming newcomer Kenndei McPhee 6-2, 6-0 in yesterday’s semis, the top seed came within two points of losing before she scraped home 3-6, 6-2, 10/8 against Christina Hills in the title match.

The second-seeded Tobagonian, who only managed two games when she met Ghuran in the quarterfinals of the Catch National Junior Championships in April, had come within two points of going out in the semis.

Hills eventually prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 11/9 over Brianna Harricharan, who was expected to run away with the 14 & under title the weekend before but ended up being upset in the last four.

Hills’ nine-year-old brother, Josiah Hills had captured the 12 & under singles title and doubles crown—with fellow Tobagonian Gabriel De Noon—last weekend.

UTR is a recently-introduced international tennis rating system that connects players around the world. About two and a half million players from more than 200 countries already possess a ranking.

Tennis Patrons Academy partnered with Universal Tennis in September, and is authorised to host UTR tournaments in this country for at least the next year.

