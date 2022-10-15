JORDANE DOOKIE will return to the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Circuit tomorrow in the United States.
The Grade IV 18 & under competition in Atlanta, Georgia, will be the first event for the Trinidad and Tobago player since she contested three ITF tournaments in consecutive weeks at home in August.
Dookie was in tremendous form in the series in Tacarigua as she reached a quarter-final and semi-final in singles as well as two semis and a final in doubles to soar over 1,000 places to #1,297 in the world junior rankings. The 15-year-old has dropped 33 spots since as a result of inactivity and is the 20th highest ranked player in the field.
There are nine girls ranked in the top 1,000, headed by world No. 540 Christasha McNeill of the United States. The two-day qualifying boys’ and girls’ singles events will conclude today and the main draws will serve off in the morning.
This is Dookie’s first ITF tournament in North America, but she has played in three USTA (United States Tennis Association) competitions in the United States in the last 15 months and reached the final of them all.
The St Joseph’s Convent student was so impressive locally, regionally and internationally last year that she became the first tennis player to receive the award for Junior Player of the Year in the First Citizens Sports Awards. And Dookie could be a contender for the prestigious prize again.
In addition to her ITF and USTA success, the attacking youngster captured the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles in her only local competition she contested this season -- the East Classified Tournament.
Dookie had entered ITF tournaments in Dominican Republic over the last two weeks, but she pulled out of both, and has also withdrawn from a competition at this level next week in Kentucky, USA.