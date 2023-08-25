Dookie snags a 3rd ITF title this month

JORDANE DOOKIE captured her third ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior doubles title in four weeks, but Kale Dalla Costa was just edged out in his bid for first crown at this level when the Summer Bowl Junior Tournament concluded yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
Second seeds Dookie and Serena Bryan defeated singles champion Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett and Aryanah Kahnamoui of Canada 7-5, 6-1 in the 18 & under final.
It was the second title together in this circuit for the Caribbean girls, who had combined two weeks ago to strike gold in the second leg in St Vincent. That turned out to be Dookie’s second straight doubles crown as she had teamed with Jarvis-Tredgett to win the first leg the week before in St Lucia.
The Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champ’s worst performance in doubles in the series was reaching the semis last week in St Vincent.
Playing in his first ever final at this level, fellow Trinidad and Tobago player Dalla Costa and his partner Nicholas Choo of the United States suffered a heart-breaking 4-6, 6-2, 10/8 defeat to top-seeded Americans Dillon Beckles and Easton Horricks.
The 14-year-old received the worst possible draw in singles, but pushed top-seeded Danesi Baggio all the way before going down 6-4 in the first round on Monday. The Brazilian, who had won the previous two legs of the circuit in St Vincent, cruised through the rest of the draw before being edged 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in yesterday’s final by Beckles.
However, Jarvis-Tredgett completed her hat-trick when she defeated Alba Coromina of Spain 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 for the girls’ equivalent crown.
Dookie seemed to be on her way to her four straight singles semis when she led doubles partner Bryan 6-0, but the 2021 First Citizens Junior Player of the Year let it slip and lost the other two sets of their quarter-final clash 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday.
The fifth and final leg will serve off on Monday at the same venue.