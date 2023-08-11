Dookie strikes ITF gold again

Jordane Dookie

DOUBLES CHAMPS: Jordane Dookie, left, and Serena Bryan.

JORDANE DOOKIE struck gold again when the second leg of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Curcuit concluded yesterday, in St Vincent.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Barbadian Serena Bryan came from behind to edge Allegre sisters, Camille and Olivia, of the USA 4-6, 6-4, 10/5 in the 18 & under doubles final.

The two had been on opposite sides of the net in the final of the first leg last week Friday in St Lucia. On that occasion, Dookie and Canadian Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett did not even have to pick up their racquets as Bryan and her American partner were forced to default.

The Caribbean girls had begun this week’s competition by dismissing the top-seeded Americans, and then they posted a straight-sets victory on Thursday to advance to the title match.

Dookie, edged in three sets in the semis of singles in both legs, is the only female player from this country in the field for the next stage, which will also take place in St Vincent, from today. The tour will then move to Trinidad for back-to-back tournaments, beginning next week Saturday.

Rising Stars Under-17 series bowls off today

The best young cricketers in the West Indies are in the country for the West Indies Rising Stars Boys’ Under-17s Regional Tournament that features both 50-Over and two-day formats and starts today and goes until August 31.

For this 2023 edition, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is introducing a two-day red ball format to add to the pre-existing 50-Over format for the Rising Stars U-17s Regional Championships.

WALLACE FINISHES STRONG

Makaira Wallace finished strong for Trinidad and Tobago as the curtain came down on Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) cycling action at the National Cycling Centre, in Couva, yesterday.

Under-15 boys defeat Qatar

Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 boys footballers ended the 2023 CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championship which a 3-0 victory over Qatar yesterday, in the Dominican Republic.

T&T made a quick start and were ahead by two goals after six minutes, Nkosi Foncette (2nd) and Jonathan Mason (6th), with his second goal in as many days getting the goals. Keston Richards added a third in the 22nd minute.

Netballers end with a win

Team TTO concluded their campaign in the Commonwealth Youth games netball Fast 5 competition, in the seventh position in the eight-team competition, when they defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 25-13 yesterday afternoon, at the indoor facility of the Shaw Park Complex in Tobago.

CYG, T&T stars encourage youngsters

Multiple Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) medal winner, Nikoli Blackman and some of his fellow athletes yesterday got a chance to speak with some of their peers when the British High Commission and the Heroes Foundation hosted “Conversations on Sports and Mental Health” at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.