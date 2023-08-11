Dookie strikes ITF gold again

JORDANE DOOKIE struck gold again when the second leg of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Curcuit concluded yesterday, in St Vincent.
The Trinidad and Tobago player and Barbadian Serena Bryan came from behind to edge Allegre sisters, Camille and Olivia, of the USA 4-6, 6-4, 10/5 in the 18 & under doubles final.
The two had been on opposite sides of the net in the final of the first leg last week Friday in St Lucia. On that occasion, Dookie and Canadian Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett did not even have to pick up their racquets as Bryan and her American partner were forced to default.
The Caribbean girls had begun this week’s competition by dismissing the top-seeded Americans, and then they posted a straight-sets victory on Thursday to advance to the title match.
Dookie, edged in three sets in the semis of singles in both legs, is the only female player from this country in the field for the next stage, which will also take place in St Vincent, from today. The tour will then move to Trinidad for back-to-back tournaments, beginning next week Saturday.