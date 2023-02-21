Dookie stuns 3rd seed in ITF

JORDANE DOOKIE produced a major upset in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, Monday night in Guatemala.
The Trinidad and Tobago player was expected to be sent packing in the first round of the 18 & under draw and she came within two points of saying goodbye in the second set before battling back to stun Vessa Turley 5-7, 6-6 (7/5), 6-3.
The third-seeded American is ranked 542nd in the world in juniors, 708 places ahead of Dookie, playing in her first tournament at this level for the season. The 15-year-old will come back today to oppose the 1,074th-ranked Samilla Jarrah of Canada for a place in the quarter-finals.
Dookie is playing doubles with an American partner and they were scheduled to begin their campaign against a Canadian and a player from the United States yesterday for a place in the last eight.
Kale Dalla Costa and the Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery, are the other T&T player in the Grade V tournament. The 1,183rd-ranked Sebastien was beaten 6-2, 6-3 in the first round by Santiago Santizo of Guatemala in the first round on Monday, and he was scheduled to combine with an American to battle the second-seeded Venezuelans yesterday for a place in the doubles quarters.
Dalla Costa and Byng went out in the first and second round of the qualifying draw, respectively, and their conquerors went on to secure two of the four spots in the main draw.
Neither is playing doubles, but they will both remain at the venue to fly the red, white and black flag in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying event for the Junior Davis Cup next week.
The other member of the Under-16 squad is Tobagonian Jordell Chapman. The pre-qualifying for girls’ equivalent event, Junior Billie Jean Cup, will also take place simultaneously at the same venue.
T&T will be represented by Cameron Wong, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Dookie, who became the first tennis player to capture a Junior Player of the Year prize during the First Citizens Sports Awards.