Dookie stuns 3rd seed in ITF

Jordane Dookie

staged upset: T&T’s Jordane Dookie.

JORDANE DOOKIE produced a major upset in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, Monday night in Guatemala.

The Trinidad and Tobago player was expected to be sent packing in the first round of the 18 & under draw and she came within two points of saying goodbye in the second set before battling back to stun Vessa Turley 5-7, 6-6 (7/5), 6-3.

The third-seeded American is ranked 542nd in the world in juniors, 708 places ahead of Dookie, playing in her first tournament at this level for the season. The 15-year-old will come back today to oppose the 1,074th-ranked Samilla Jarrah of Canada for a place in the quarter-finals.

Dookie is playing doubles with an American partner and they were scheduled to begin their campaign against a Canadian and a player from the United States yesterday for a place in the last eight.

Kale Dalla Costa and the Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery, are the other T&T player in the Grade V tournament. The 1,183rd-ranked Sebastien was beaten 6-2, 6-3 in the first round by Santiago Santizo of Guatemala in the first round on Monday, and he was scheduled to combine with an American to battle the second-seeded Venezuelans yesterday for a place in the doubles quarters.

Dalla Costa and Byng went out in the first and second round of the qualifying draw, respectively, and their conquerors went on to secure two of the four spots in the main draw.

Neither is playing doubles, but they will both remain at the venue to fly the red, white and black flag in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying event for the Junior Davis Cup next week.

The other member of the Under-16 squad is Tobagonian Jordell Chapman. The pre-qualifying for girls’ equivalent event, Junior Billie Jean Cup, will also take place simultaneously at the same venue.

T&T will be represented by Cameron Wong, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Dookie, who became the first tennis player to capture a Junior Player of the Year prize during the First Citizens Sports Awards.

Holder, Da Silva prop up WI batting

Holder, Da Silva prop up WI batting

Jason Holder and Joshua da Silva gathered purposeful half-centuries and West Indies made a tame start to their Tour of South Africa, yesterday.

Holder hit the top score of 58 and da Silva was not out on 55, and the Caribbean side reached 283 for nine in their first innings against the South Africa Invitational XI at the close on the first day of their three-day, tour match at Willowmoore Park.

Stewart stands out in Tobago

Stewart stands out in Tobago

Akeem Stewart emerged as the standout performer at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Track and Field Series #4 meet, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, two Sundays ago.

Stewart, the lone competitor in the men’s shot put, threw the iron ball 18.05 metres. His Kaizen Panthers clubmate, Akanni Hislop clocked 48.70 seconds for top spot in the men’s 400 metres.

Haiti and Panama a step closer to Women’s World Cup qualification

Haiti and Panama a step closer to Women’s World Cup qualification

CONCACAF teams Panama and Haiti moved closer to Women World Cup with impressive semi-final victories in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-offs at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Having advanced to the play-offs phase after edging Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 last July at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championships, Panama blanked Papua New Guines 2-0 on Sunday to reach the showdown with Paraguay.

Back to work

Back to work

West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip is eyeing a return to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force line-up for the third round the West Indies Championship after being given the all-clear to return to full training after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the West Indies tour of Australia in December.

Phillip, who played two Tests and five ODIs for the Windies, didn’t feature in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship earlier this month and has not played any competitive matches since returning from Australia.

Plenty potential

Plenty potential

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s Under-17 team will return home tonight following their 3-2 defea…