Dookie stuns third seed in ITF

JORDANE DOOKIE produced a major upset in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Monday night in Guatemala.

The Trinidad and Tobago player was expected to be sent packing in the first round of the 18 and under draw and she came within two points of saying goodbye in the second set before battling back to stun Vessa Turley 5-7, 6-6 (7/5), 6-3.

The third-seeded American is ranked 542nd in the world in juniors, 708 places ahead of Dookie, playing in her first tournament at this level for the season.

Kale Dalla Costa and the Byng siblings, Sebastien and Zachery, are the other T&T players in the Grade V tournament.

The 1,183rd-ranked Sebastien was beaten 6-2, 6-3 in the first round by Santiago Santizo of Guatemala.

His younger brother Zachery and Dalla Costa were eliminated in the qualifying draw, and their conquerors went on to secure two of the four spots in the main draw.

After edging a Guatemalan 2-6, 7-5, 10/6, Zachery only managed one game from a Brazilian in the penultimate round, while No 4 seed Dalla Costa went out at the first hurdle 6-2, 6-2 to a Spaniard.

Both will remain at the venue to fly the red, white and black flag in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying event for the Junior Davis Cup next week.

The other member of the under-16 squad is Tobagonian Jordell Chapman.

The pre-qualifying for the girls’ equivalent event, the Junior Billie Jean Cup, will also take place simultaneously at the same venue.

T&T will be represented by Cameron Wong, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Dookie, who became the first tennis player to capture a Junior Player of the Year prize during last year’s First Citizens Sports Awards.

