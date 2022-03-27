SATURDAY was a dream day for the sport of tennis in Trinidad and Tobago.

It started when Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh stated that tennis will get back its home after more than two years, very soon, during the Government’s Covid-19 briefing.

And a few hours later the sport captured two of the major awards during the virtual 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards.

The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) earned the Jeffrey Stollmeyer Award for Administration of the Year for the second year in succession. And Jordane Dookie lifted the trophy for the Youth Sportswoman of the Year.

Cyclist Nicholas Paul was named Sportsman of the Year. Long jumper Tyra Gittens got the nod for Sportswoman of the Year. And swimmer Nikoli Blackman repeated as Youth Sportsman of the Year. T&T’s Olympic Games men’s 4x400 metres quartet--the late Deon Lendore, Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Dwight St Hillaire and Machel Cedenio—captured the Lystra Lewis Award for Team of the Year.

The Racquet Centre became the home of badminton, table tennis and tennis not long after it was officially opened in 2016.

But there have been no sporting activities at the state-of-the-art venue in Tacarigua since the pandemic first hit in the middle of March ’20.

In fact, the Senior Silver Bowl Table Tennis Tournament was scheduled to begin there on the day of the initial shutdown—March 14.

The Racquet Centre was first used as a step-down facility and then as a vaccination site in the country’s battle with the pandemic. But Deyalsingh stated on Saturday that the Government has “decommissioned the Tacarigua Racquet Centre” and “we hope the process of dismantling of equipment and cleaning will be finished in about two weeks.”

However, TATT president Hayden Mitchell, who was obviously elated by winning the Administration Award for a second straight year, believes that the process will take about a month as he “has requested that the entire ventilation system be cleaned thoroughly.”

The businessman pointed out that the air-ducting system needs to be cleaned and all the filters need to be changed before TATT accepts the venue again.

Mitchell also stated that he called and congratulated Dookie after the prestigious awards ceremony.

The 14-year-old was by far the Player of the Year in tennis and the most successful in regional competition from this country in many years.

Dookie reached the 14 & under singles and doubles finals in both legs of a COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) series in Dominican Republic in August and qualified for their Masters Tournament in November.

The attacking youngster also reached the singles final of both USTA (United States Tennis Association) events she contested in July, and went back to Florida, USA, at the end of the year to perform creditably in UTR (United Tennis Ratings) events.

Kale Dalla Costa, the 13-year-old who earned gold and silver in 16 & under UTR competitions in December, was TATT’s nominee for Youth Sportsman of the Year.

The senior representatives were Aalisha Alexis (female) and Kamran McIntosh-Ross (male), an American with local roots.

Mitchell is currently working out the schedule for this season.

The National Championship is expected to be the highlight competition after not being staged for the last two years.

The TATT president also promised many international tournaments at the Racquet Centre from next year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WONDERFUL WINDIES

WONDERFUL WINDIES

Buoyant West Indies needed all of 90 minutes yesterday as they crushed England by ten wickets inside four days to capture the first-ever Richards-Botham Trophy series.

Wallace injured out Suncorp Super Netball season

Wallace injured out Suncorp Super Netball season

It has been confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago netballer Samantha Wallace has suffered an ACL injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the Suncorp Super Netball season in Australia, which began on Friday.

Star shooter Wallace suffered the serious injury while playing for New South Wales (NSW) Swifts as they started their Super Netball title defence with a 57-55 loss to local rivals Giants. The match was a repeat of the 2021 season grand final, which was won by the Swifts.

Cariah leads QPCC to fifth straight Sunday League win

Yannic Cariah stepped up to the plate yesterday for Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s first team, grabbing five wickets and scoring an unbeaten 50 to guide the Port of Spain club to another dominant victory in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Sunday League.

World Cup lifeline for Windies Women

Holders England won their last group match in style and West Indies benefitted from South Africa’s thrilling victory over India, yesterday, to make the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

Meg Lanning’s Australia, who finished the group campaign with a perfect 7-0 record, had already secured their place in the last four.

Under-17s battle at NCC today

Under-17s battle at NCC today

The Price Club Under-17 Youth Tournament bowls off today with East Zone up against Central Zone in the feature match of Group A at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.

The opening match will be preceded by a short opening ceremony.

The Under-17 tourney is the third youth competition put on by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) since the resumption of team sports in February.

Lewis transitions from athlete to coach

Lewis transitions from athlete to coach

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic laser-class sailor Andrew Lewis has retired from competitive sailing after a career that spanned two decades. However, he remains committed to helping the development of the country’s next generation of sailors.

The 33-year-old Lewis, who represented T&T at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, announced his retirement earlier this month and also revealed that he has taken up a position coaching the Canada National Team.