SATURDAY was a dream day for the sport of tennis in Trinidad and Tobago.
It started when Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh stated that tennis will get back its home after more than two years, very soon, during the Government’s Covid-19 briefing.
And a few hours later the sport captured two of the major awards during the virtual 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards.
The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) earned the Jeffrey Stollmeyer Award for Administration of the Year for the second year in succession. And Jordane Dookie lifted the trophy for the Youth Sportswoman of the Year.
Cyclist Nicholas Paul was named Sportsman of the Year. Long jumper Tyra Gittens got the nod for Sportswoman of the Year. And swimmer Nikoli Blackman repeated as Youth Sportsman of the Year. T&T’s Olympic Games men’s 4x400 metres quartet--the late Deon Lendore, Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Dwight St Hillaire and Machel Cedenio—captured the Lystra Lewis Award for Team of the Year.
The Racquet Centre became the home of badminton, table tennis and tennis not long after it was officially opened in 2016.
But there have been no sporting activities at the state-of-the-art venue in Tacarigua since the pandemic first hit in the middle of March ’20.
In fact, the Senior Silver Bowl Table Tennis Tournament was scheduled to begin there on the day of the initial shutdown—March 14.
The Racquet Centre was first used as a step-down facility and then as a vaccination site in the country’s battle with the pandemic. But Deyalsingh stated on Saturday that the Government has “decommissioned the Tacarigua Racquet Centre” and “we hope the process of dismantling of equipment and cleaning will be finished in about two weeks.”
However, TATT president Hayden Mitchell, who was obviously elated by winning the Administration Award for a second straight year, believes that the process will take about a month as he “has requested that the entire ventilation system be cleaned thoroughly.”
The businessman pointed out that the air-ducting system needs to be cleaned and all the filters need to be changed before TATT accepts the venue again.
Mitchell also stated that he called and congratulated Dookie after the prestigious awards ceremony.
The 14-year-old was by far the Player of the Year in tennis and the most successful in regional competition from this country in many years.
Dookie reached the 14 & under singles and doubles finals in both legs of a COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) series in Dominican Republic in August and qualified for their Masters Tournament in November.
The attacking youngster also reached the singles final of both USTA (United States Tennis Association) events she contested in July, and went back to Florida, USA, at the end of the year to perform creditably in UTR (United Tennis Ratings) events.
Kale Dalla Costa, the 13-year-old who earned gold and silver in 16 & under UTR competitions in December, was TATT’s nominee for Youth Sportsman of the Year.
The senior representatives were Aalisha Alexis (female) and Kamran McIntosh-Ross (male), an American with local roots.
Mitchell is currently working out the schedule for this season.
The National Championship is expected to be the highlight competition after not being staged for the last two years.
The TATT president also promised many international tournaments at the Racquet Centre from next year.