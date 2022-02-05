JORDANE DOOKIE is on course to win the national 16 and under tennis trials today at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
After winning her three matches without dropping a set over the last two days, Dookie will conclude her schedule in the straight round-robin event against Charis Salina.
After scoring her fourth consecutive victory (6-3, 6-3) over former nemesis Cameron Wong to begin the competition on Friday night, Dookie whipped Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 6-4, 6-0 in her first match yesterday.
Last year’s most successful player then marched past Brianna Harricharan 6-1, 6-1 in their first meeting since being upset at the Catch National Junior Championships when they battled for a place in the 14 and under final last April.
Daniel-Joseph had taken down Harricharan 6-2, 6-2 on Friday, and she only allowed Salina one game yesterday.
The Division A singles and doubles runner-up at the Chetwynd Club Tournament will finish second if she defeats Wong for the first time today.
Wong did not play yesterday and will also have to face Harricharan and Salina when the trial concludes.
The players are battling for spots on the team for the North, Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup (former Junior Fed Cup) from March 4-12 in the Dominican Republic.
The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago has not yet decided if the team will consist of three or four players.
Harricharan, also competing simultaneously in the national 14 and under trials, whipped Salina 6-1, 6-1 and should finish in fourth place.
First serve today is 9 a.m.