JORDANE DOOKIE soared more than 1,000 places in the world junior rankings after the recent three-leg ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Circuit at the National Racquet Centre.
The top Trinidad and Tobago player was listed at #2,304 going into the first of the three consecutive 18 and under tournaments on August 8, and finished the series nine days ago with a ranking of #1,297.
But as a result of being inactive last week, Dookie dropped 14 spots and is now listed at #1,311.
The 15-year-old actually rose almost 1,400 places in five tournaments over a six-week period, as before the local circuit she played back-to-back ITF events in Jamaica and was ranked #2,692 when the first one began on July 18.
Dookie, who had only played in two ITF competitions before, was eliminated at the first stage of singles and doubles in the opener, but reached the quarter-finals of both events the following week.
However, the East Classified Triple Crown champion, who made it the final of a USTA (United States Tennis Association) competition in Florida before heading to Jamaica, improved tremendously at home.
Dookie began the series by advancing to the quarters of singles and doubles semifinals in the Summer Bowl, and ended it by reaching her first ITF final – in doubles – after losing to the eventual champ in the singles round of 16 in the Trinity Cup.
In the middle leg, the student of St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain, came within five points of reaching the doubles final, and become the first player from this country to reach the last four in singles in a local ITF tournament in over a decade.
Dookie, who became the first tennis player to receive the award for Junior Player of the Year in the First Citizens Sports Awards a few months ago, was the only T&T player with world junior ranking before last month’s circuit.
However five of her female compatriots have now joined her on the list.
Last year’s Tranquillity Open finalist Ella Carrington, who reached the singles quarters and doubles semis — alongside Dookie — in the first leg, and the doubles quarters – with Cameron Wong – in the final event, is now listed at #2,535.
Wong, who also made it to the last four in doubles in the middle leg, the Tobago Carnival Cup, and Charlotte Ready, a doubles semi-finalist in the opening leg, are both listed at #3,389.
And Aalisha Alexis, who reached the quarters in doubles in the final leg, is now ranked #3,271.
Last year’s Player of the Year and the Tobagonian Ready had dropped out of the rankings after previously been listed #2,135 and #2,032, respectively, at the beginning of last season.